Mama’s Creations to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call on September 10 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, will release financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2024 after market close on September 10, 2024.



Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 to discuss the Company’s second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q2 FY2025 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-451-6152

International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13748306

Webcast: MAMA Q2 FY2025 Earnings Conference Call

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Mama’s Creations, said: “We continue to execute upon our profitable growth strategy, anchored by our core focus on our 4C strategy. While commodity pressures have not abated, our strategic CapEx projects are now largely complete following intensive construction during the quarter and our successful pricing actions have helped offset some of this pressure, providing incremental margin gains to fund our high ROI marketing and trade promotion efforts starting in the third quarter and beyond. As of late August, new grills in Farmingdale are now up and running, which are expected to more than double our chicken capacity while concurrently increasing labor efficiency through reduced overtime, allowing our team to sell with confidence and fulfill pent-up demand in the back half of the year.

“Looking ahead, following the completion of the aforementioned pricing actions and key CapEx projects to blunt ongoing commodity pressures, we are well positioned to return to a profitability profile that is in-line with or exceeds our stronger quarters in recent memory while concurrently unleashing our long-term growth potential. I look forward to providing an update on several strategic operational & commercial wins on our September earnings call and sharing how we believe they position us for a transformational second half,” concluded Michaels.

A playback of the call will be available through Thursday, October 10, 2024. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay pin number 13748306. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above.

About Mama’s Creations, Inc.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 8,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini’s rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit https://mamascreations.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MAMA@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

