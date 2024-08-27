Portable Dental Chair Market to Reach $147.3 million, Globally, by 2032 at 4.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global portable dental chair industry generated $96.1 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $147.3 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in prevalence of dental infections such as dental caries and periodontal diseases, increase in adoption of portable dental chairs, and rise in advancements in portable dental chair design drive the growth of the global portable dental chair market. However, a shortage of dental specialists is expected to restrict the market growth. Moreover, the growth opportunities in emerging markets present new opportunities in the coming years.

Key Takeaways:

By application, the examination segment was the largest contributor to the market in 2022.

By end user, the dental clinics segment dominated the market in 2022. However, the other segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America generated the largest revenue in 2022. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023 on the Portable Dental Chair Market

During a recession, individuals and governments might tighten their budgets, leading to reduced healthcare spending. This could affect patients' ability to access and afford portable dental chair products, potentially leading to decreased demand for these products. In addition, dental professionals may delay or cancel capital expenditures, including the purchase of new portable dental chairs, during a recession.

However, the rise in demand for the mobile industry and rise in number of dental surgeries are experiencing a moderate positive impact from the global recession.

Portable Dental Chair Market Segments:

Product Type:

Foldable Portable Dental Chairs

Inflatable Portable Dental Chairs

Hybrid Portable Dental Chairs (Combining features of both foldable and inflatable designs)

End User:

Dental Clinics and Hospitals

Dental Schools and Educational Institutions

Mobile Dental Clinics and Outreach Programs

Home Healthcare Services

Application:

General Dentistry

Cosmetic Dentistry

Pediatric Dentistry

Geriatric Dentistry

Orthodontics

Endodontics

Periodontics

Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales (Manufacturer to End User)

Distributors and Dealers

Online Retailers

Dental Supply Stores

Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032. High prevalence of geriatric population with increase in need of dental procedures, surge in prevalence of oral diseases, and surge in healthcare expenditure in the Asia-Pacific region, is expected to drive the growth of the portable dental chair market.

Leading Market Players: –

MTI Medical Technology Industries, Inc.

Planmeca Oy

Aseptico Inc.

Waldent

BPR Swiss GmbH

Advin Health Care

Ajax Dental Supplies Pty Ltd.

DNTLworks Equipment Corporation

Waterbay Sdn. Bhd.

Chesa Dental Care Services

