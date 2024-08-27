Inside NYS Aging: Issue 31 (September 2024) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 31 (September 2024)

Be 'Scam Smart' — Watch These Videos

New NYSOFA Video Series Highlights Common Scams and Ways to Avoid Them







NYSOFA extends special thanks to Lifespan’s President and CEO Ann Marie Cook and Dan Lyon, a former police officer who heads Lifespan's Fraud, Scams and Identity Theft Prevention Program. We appreciate their participation in the video series as experts on scam-prevention, as well as the opportunity to film at Lifespan’s offices in July.

What You Can Do



Throughout September, NYSOFA will be featuring each video in the series on social media, and we encourage you to do the same. The video links are below, and they are also posted to our new scams webpage

Additional Resources NYSOFA's new scams page has links to additional resources, including agencies and organizations that can help individuals affected by scams. Please also read NYSOFA's Don't Get Scammed Guide and watch our April 2024 livestream on Avoiding Scams, featuring a conversation with NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen, Justin McCabe and Sheila Brewer-Montero (both from Lifespan).

