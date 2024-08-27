Inside NYS Aging: Issue 31 (September 2024) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 31 (September 2024)

There were 1,364 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,272 in the last 365 days.
Inside NYS Aging: Issue 31 (September 2024) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers.
New NYSOFA Video Series Highlights Common Scams and Ways to Avoid Them
NYSOFA is proud to work with Lifespan of Greater Rochester on a series of new videos highlighting six common scams targeting older adults. AARP estimates that financial exploitation costs victims 60 and older an astonishing $28.3 billion annually.
NYSOFA extends special thanks to Lifespan’s President and CEO Ann Marie Cook and Dan Lyon, a former police officer who heads Lifespan's Fraud, Scams and Identity Theft Prevention Program. We appreciate their participation in the video series as experts on scam-prevention, as well as the opportunity to film at Lifespan’s offices in July.
What You Can Do
Throughout September, NYSOFA will be featuring each video in the series on social media, and we encourage you to do the same. The video links are below, and they are also posted to our new scams webpage. Additional Resources
NYSOFA's new scams page has links to additional resources, including agencies and organizations that can help individuals affected by scams.
In late August, NYSOFA participated at the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse where we annually reach more than 5,000 constituents with information about NYSOFA services, supports and initiatives to age successfully.
The Fair is a great opportunity to connect with New Yorkers and tell about all of the important work being done by New York’s aging services network. In an effort to reach all generations across the lifespan, NYSOFA also presented an updated version of our Intergenerational Activity Guide to connect generations and help combat ageism.
Join the Fight Against Sepsis in September
September is Sepsis Awareness Month, and we want you to join the fight against this life-threatening, yet preventable, condition.
Earlier this year, NYSOFA, Sepsis Alliance, the Home Care Association of New York State, and the Association on Aging in New York launched a new nationwide organization called the Partnership for Sepsis and Aging (PFSA). It is designed to educate the public about the signs and symptoms of sepsis in order to save lives.
We simply ask PFSA-member organizations to use some of the many free sepsis education resources and help your community understand the signs and symptoms of sepsis, regardless of age. Join today to learn more.
Resources to Help Older Adults Prepare during Emergency Preparedness Month
No one wants to think about experiencing an emergency or disaster, but unplanned things do happen and being prepared is the best way to mitigate the impact. During Emergency Preparedness Month in September, we remind older adults and caregivers to be prepared for disasters or emergencies in their homes and communities.
In her column this month, NYSOFA Advocacy Specialist Colleen Scott shares some tips and resources to help older adults prepare for emergencies of all kinds.
Be a part of our mission providing community supports to help older adults age in place!
NYSOFA is bringing back our 5 Questions series, featuring Q&A with staff and experts in the field of aging services. This month we caught up with Kristin Smith. Kristin is an Aging Services Program Coordinator at the New York State Office for the Aging who oversees the Naturally Occurring Retirement Community (NORC) Program.
Kristin has more than 30 years of experience working in the field of aging services, previously serving as the Agency and Operations Manager at a licensed health care and staffing agency. She is also a Licensed Practical Nurse who holds a degree in health administration from Empire State University, as well as a degree in Human Services.
FREE Digital Resources to Support Older Adults, Caregivers
Each month, on social media and at events, NYSOFA shares important resources about digital innovations to help older adults. Are you sharing too? These resources are free of charge — and they're making a difference.
Caregiver Resources
Do you perform housework for someone, help them shop for food, pick up their medication? You are a caregiver. Help is available.
ICYMI: NYSOFA Innovations Video Series
Learn how NY's public-private partnerships can help you best support older adults
At the recent Aging Concerns Unite Us Conference, we gave presenters an assignment: in 8 minutes or less, describe (or show) your program innovation, present outcomes data, and talk about how aging services providers can leverage each program innovation to best serve older adults.
Reminder: Home Care Association and Cornell University Seek Input on Survey to Support Med Management
The Home Care Association of New York State (HCA), in partnership with Cornell University, is asking providers to complete a survey collecting your insights and experiences on current challenges, barriers, and solutions to improve medication management for older adults with cognitive impairments.
This major research initiative is intended to support medication management for older adults with cognitive impairment who receive care at home. The collective goal is to improve medication management in New York State by innovation on state policies and practices.
This speedy, one pot meal offers a flavorful twist.
SNAP-Ed New York features recipes that are affordable, easy to make, and nutritious – brought to you by NYSOFA Registered Dietitians who are experts in the dietary needs of older adults.
NYSOFA in the News
The Buffalo News ran a two-part series of articles on the state's Master Plan for Aging, profiling its structure and process, the MPA's intent and focus areas, the demographic undercurrents shaping it, as well as challenges and barriers. Read part 1 here. Read part 2 here.
Spectrum News recently interviewed NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen about NYSOFA’s partnership with GoGoGrandparent to provide ride-sharing services to older adults as a supplement to transportation services provided at the local level by Offices for the Aging. Spectrum also rode along with a client utilizing this service in Washington County. Watch the segment.
NYSOFA's partnership with Intuition Robotics (which is providing the ElliQ AI proactive care companion to older adults) was recently featured in a podcast based in Australia called The Bright Side. The segment begins at about the 8-minute mark here. NYSOFA is working with Intuition Robotics to test the efficacy of ElliQ, an AI companion technology for older adults, in combatting social isolation.
About Inside NYS Aging
Inside NYS Aging is a publication of the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA). It provides news and resources for aging services providers and their partners in their efforts to promote services and supports for older adults. Please share this newsletter widely with any organizations or professionals that reach older adults. Read past issues in the newsroom on NYSOFA's website.
Thanks for sticking it out until the end! If you found this content valuable, please share with your coworkers and colleagues in the aging services network!
