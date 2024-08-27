Steve Conboy of Mighty Fire Breaker to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California’s 2024 wildfire season has already burned 20 times more acres of land than around this time last year. When we look at the history of fire retardants, it’s had a toxic legacy—whether it’s AFFF foam or fire retardant chemicals on furniture and in firefighter and kids’ clothing, that have been found to be unsafe and cause cancer.

Recent history with wildfire is no more encouraging. The University of California, Irvine tells us that wildfires emitted a record-breaking amount of CO2 in 2021, with over 1.76B tons of CO2 released in North America and Eurasia. Fighting climate change has a great deal to do with reducing CO2 from our environment.

With over 50 years of experience in the building industry and 18 in mold and fire chemistry science studies, Steve Conboy of Mighty Fire Breaker (MFB) has created a chemical solution that’s not only healthy around humans, animals and fish, it can also help in the global fight against climate change.

Steve is a nationally-recognized, award-winning, early fire elimination technologist. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCPK:GEVI) acquired Mighty Fire Breaker to support Steve and his Global Scale Plan. He is now supported by this public entity, GEVI, and an Advisory Board of former Fire Chiefs and Fire Marshals. He and his entire team believe in this chemistry and its applications, to provide better risk reduction against wildfire loss, and to support the property casualty insurance industry in the current fire insurance crisis we are experiencing in the U.S.

“It’s all about our chemistry, which is applied ahead of time and before fire arrives to what is vulnerable and subject to easy ignition” says Steve.

“In our ASTM (American Society of Testing and Materials) Laboratory Testing, and in the many demonstrations in fire training facilities, we have proven that when fire and heat arrives on dry combustibles, such as vegetation fuels and wood that have been treated with CitroTech, which is MFB’s fire inhibitor, the free radical chain in the oxygen leg of the fire is quickly broken to make fire’s advance lazy, more controllable, and in many cases the fire’s flame is extinguished altogether.

“Our CitroTech fire science chemistry works, it has been demonstrated more than any fire chemistry, and it can be seen on YouTube ” explains Steve. In order to beat wildfire, it is important to better understand the burning part of fire energy. In wildfire defense, this means that when we directly fight the fire’s energy by spraying CitroTech out in front of its path, we will begin to win more than when we use water and hand dig fire breaks with human energy.

For our brave firefighters who are spraying fire retardants to create faster fire breaks, all chemicals used should have proof today that they can get certified by the EPA Safer Choice Product Program. In this regard, MFB’s CitroTech won the EPA Safe Choice Partner in 2023.”

“Our mission is to bring CitroTech, our accredited, sustainable chemistry to the wildfire defense industry. Doing so will mean that we will do a better job dealing with wildfire, and we will have avoided harming human health, animal life, aquatic life, or degrading the quality of our air and water.”

Steve’s largest proactive fire proof demonstration to date was treating wood framed, five story, high-density urban infill housing for national builders throughout the U.S. His risk reduction program was mainly used to defend structures from arson attack. All in all, he treated about 25 million square feet of living space without any recorded losses. In this regard, “if all new homes which are built in WUI regions (the Wildland Urban Interface) were treated by the builder with our non-toxic fire retardant chemistry to achieve Class A fire protection, fire insurance would be more easily obtainable and at better rates,” explains Steve.

Steve and his entire GEVI Corporate Team and Advisory Board are working hard to educate everyone about the one risk element that the NFPA and Fire Wise Community is leaving out in their grant supported trimming and hardening protocol.

The missing element is why so many can only qualify for the California Fair Plan, which is high cost fire insurance with capped coverage.

“After hardening has been completed, nature continues to deliver easy ignition risk like pine needles, leaves and trimmed dry vegetation. We are trying to convince those chasing vegetation trimming grants that we are not their competitor. We add the spraying of our fire chemistry as an added element to the trimming because nature’s wind blows risk, such as pine needles for example, back up against vulnerable siding and under decks.”

My team and I, along with AEC Daily’s great team, have published a course about this subject matter with the support of the AIA, the American Institute of Architects and the GBC, the GreenBuild Council about accredited Wildfire Defense Systems. This WFD System continuing education course for Architects, Designers, Engineers and Builders to learn for their CE credits is the first of its kind on the AEC Daily platform.

The MFB WFD CitroSafe Systems with remote activation are beginning to prove to the Insurance Underwriters that this “Airbag Approach” is a second line of defense which provides additional risk reduction. This type of engineered wildfire defense system could one day help property owners obtain fire insurance, and at a lower, more sustainable cost.

Architects are taking this course at an astounding rate, and it’s setting new records.”

In Steve’s first book, Nature is Screaming: Are we Ready to Listen?, which is available on Amazon, Steve shares how we have built wood framed structure with zero fire resilience in the WUI regions where wildfires have always burned, and what we can do to make things better.

You also can see demo videos on YouTube by searching for “Mighty Fire Breaker.” The latest news on MBF can be found on the company’s website at: https://www.mightyfirebreaker.com/news.html

In these interviews, Steve will be sharing how the Team at MFB heard what Insurance Underwriters needed, and MFB responded with its Risk Reduction Program, which is supported by trained General Contractors in MFB’s Quality Controlled Installation Program.

Close Up Radio will feature Steve Conboy in a two-part interview with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday, August 29th at 6pm EST and with Jim Masters on Tuesday, September 3rd at 6pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information about Steve Conboy and Mighty Fire Breaker, please visit https://www.mightyfirebreaker.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.