NAMI Eastside Gala to Explore Connections Between Loneliness and Mental Health on World Mental Health Day

Gala October 10 in Redmond

Healing Through Connection event planned for October

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAMI Eastside, the East King County affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, has announced details for a fundraising dinner, forum, and auction in Redmond, WA. The annual fundraising gala will take place on October 10, 2024, from 5-8 p.m. at the Redmond Marriott Hotel. NAMI Eastside's Executive Director, Marc Oommen said this year’s theme, 'Healing through Connection' "underscores NAMI Eastside's mission and approaches a complex issue like the loneliness epidemic with a simple antidote"The gala will feature a live auction, dessert dash, and inspiring speeches from mental health champions. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with community leaders, advocates, and supporters dedicated to advancing mental health awareness.NAMI Eastside will also present 2024 Mental Health Champion Awards at the gala. The 2023 award was accepted at last year’s fundraising event by U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. The 2023 event also featured panel discussions with local elected officials including King County Councilmember Sarah Perry and State Senator Manka Dhingra.This year's attendees will still discuss legislation, but Oommen says the focus will be on a community-based solution. "We can all empower families to not just survive, but to thrive, even amidst the profound challenges of a mental health condition. Together, we can create supportive communities where no one faces a mental health condition alone.Early bird tickets are available until September 1 for $100, with prices increasing to $125 starting September 1. A limited number of Table Captain packages, offering 10 seats for $1,000, are also available.The event will be held:October 10, 2024 from 5-8 p.m.It will be at the Redmond Town Square in the Seattle Marriott Redmond Hotel, 7401 164th Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052Registration link: https://bit.ly/NAMIgala The event is sponsored by local organizations Overlake Medical Center & Clinics, Fairfax Behavioral Health, Amazon, EvergreenHealth and Connections Health Solutions.Press contact:Alec Northrop (425) 885-6264 info@nami-eastside.org.About NAMI Eastside: NAMI Eastside is an affiliate of National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) serving East King County in Washington state. They are a volunteer-driven non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness through advocacy, education, and support. You can find and participate in their free programs including mental health support groups and classes at nami-eastside.org

