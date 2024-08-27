Barcode World Co., Ltd The Gioi Ma Vach commonly implements three typical barcode solutions for Vietnamese businesses

The application of barcodes is not merely a technological solution but also a smart business strategy that Vietnamese enterprises are gradually recognizing and moving towards.- Successfully implementing barcode device solutions in business management can realistically help reduce operating costs by up to 20% and increase efficiency by 15%. The Gioi Ma Vach focuses on developing solutions and providing appropriate equipment based on the specific operational requirements of each enterprise.+ Trends in barcode application worldwide and in VietnamBarcodes are not just simple black and white lines but serve as a bridge between the physical and digital worlds. Mrs. Ho Thi Hue, CEO of Barcode World Co., Ltd., (The Gioi Ma Vach) shares: "The global trend in barcode application is shifting strongly towards advanced technologies like 2D QR codes and RFID, which allow for larger information storage and faster, more accurate retrieval.Although there is a certain gap between Vietnam and the global standard, awareness of the benefits of barcodes is steadily increasing, especially in sectors like retail, logistics, and manufacturing."Vietnamese businesses are gradually realizing that barcode application is not only a technological solution but also a smart business strategy. Mrs. Huệ emphasizes: "Barcodes help businesses save time and costs, minimize errors, optimize management processes, and enhance customer satisfaction."There are undeniable challenges regarding initial investment and process changes, but implementing barcode technology also presents numerous opportunities for Vietnamese businesses to improve operational efficiency, strengthen competitiveness, and develop sustainably in the digital age.+ Benefits of applying barcode technology in businessesThe application of barcodes offers a wide range of outstanding benefits that contribute to improving business efficiency and competitiveness.According to Bill Hardgrave (CEO of Auburn Research and Technology Foundation): "Our research indicates that using barcodes in supply chain management can reduce operating costs by up to 30% and increase efficiency by 20%."Additionally, according to Roger C. Palmer's book " The Barcode Book: A Comprehensive Guide to Bar Code Technology ": "Studies have shown that applying barcodes in asset management can help businesses save up to 20% on maintenance costs and extend asset life by 15%."Moreover, drawing from over a decade of experience in providing barcode device solutions to hundreds of large and small businesses across the country, including notable clients like Siemens Vietnam, TBS Group, Takako Vietnam, and Vietnam-Australia Seafood Group, Mrs. Hue, representing The Gioi Ma Vach, has stated: "Successfully applying barcode device solutions in business management can realistically help reduce operating costs by up to 20% and increase efficiency by 15%."+ Strategic directionIn the context of deepening international economic integration, improving management and operational capacity has become an urgent requirement for Vietnamese businesses. According to The 2022 Annual Digital Transformation Report (Ministry of Planning and Investment), only about 20-30% of surveyed businesses regularly apply digital technology in some operations. While businesses are confident in their knowledge of digital transformation, they often cannot independently carry out this comprehensive change.Recognizing the need to update and apply barcode technology in business management among Vietnamese enterprises, The Gioi Ma Vach has decided to focus on developing solutions and providing suitable equipment based on the specific operational needs of each business.Only genuine devices from top global brands such as Zebra, Honeywell (USA), RING Autonics (Japan), GoDEX (Taiwan), with clear origins and complete certificates of origin and quality (CO, CQ), are used in the solutions. Whether simple or complex, the solutions deployed to businesses are prioritized for suitability and effectiveness.+ The Gioi Ma Vach commonly implements three typical barcode solutions for Vietnamese businesses:• Warehouse Management Solution: Helps capture specific inventory data for each product type, update real-time stock-in and stock-out data, and save time in order picking, thereby ensuring the correct items are selected for dispatch, supporting compliance with the FIFO rule, and preventing unwanted losses. It reduces inventory costs as well as costs for expired and damaged items.• Production Management Solution: This solution helps businesses accurately control the quantity and expiration of production materials and finished products. It provides clear statistical reports that support searching, sorting, and tracking data.• Asset Management Solution: Barcode technology application helps synchronize asset management data, determine locations, prevent losses during asset transfer, and resolve discrepancies between recorded and actual assets. Additionally, it helps businesses monitor depreciation, liquidation times, and related repair, maintenance, and servicing costs. This contributes to faster, labor-saving periodic inventories.The process of researching management needs and conducting surveys is necessary to ensure that the software and device solutions proposed by The Gioi Ma Vach meet compatibility and functionality requirements. The success of customers is the clearest proof of the quality of products and services provided by The Gioi Ma Vach.+ The Gioi Ma Vach: delivering solutions with real valueEvery barcode solution implemented and every device provided is based on the management requirements that businesses need. Among the various barcode technology solution providers in the Vietnamese market, The Gioi Ma Vach has over a decade of experience building a reputable brand by successfully implementing solutions for well-known companies such as Siemens Vietnam, TBS Group, Takako Vietnam, and Vietnam-Australia Seafood Group.With a focus on effectiveness and practical application, The Gioi Ma Vach is one of the names that businesses can consider collaborating with to deploy barcode solutions that enhance productivity, reduce errors, and save costs, thereby creating sustainable value in business.

