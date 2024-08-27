LOBO Systems Launches New Training Centre in Pittsburgh, Welcoming First U.S. 'Train the Trainer' Cohort

The opening of our new centre marks a major milestone, with the 'TTT' program ensuring our high standards, and Paul's leadership of the first trainer group highlights our commitment to excellence.” — Rob Bokros, CEO of LOBO Systems

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOBO Systems is excited to announce the launch of its new training centre in Pittsburgh, USA. While the centre opened without a formal ceremony, this development marks a significant milestone for the company as it welcomes the first cohort of trainers under its 'Train the Trainer' program in the United States.The first training sessions are well underway, LOBO has welcomed key industry players such as; C&W , CBRE, and JLL The Train the Trainer course equips teams with the knowledge and skills to safely build, inspect, and use the LOBO access platform system. This program is designed to empower trainers with advanced techniques, enabling them to effectively disseminate LOBO Systems' standards and practices to teams worldwide.Paul Timson, International Sales Director at LOBO Systems, is currently on-site in Pittsburgh to oversee the initial training sessions and provide support to the new trainers. His presence underscores the company's commitment to hands-on leadership and the continuous professional development of its workforce.The Pittsburgh centre is equipped with cutting-edge technology and resources, creating an optimal environment for learning and innovation. As LOBO Systems continues to invest in its training infrastructure, the company anticipates significant benefits for its teams and clients alike.For further information about LOBO Systems' training programs or the new Pittsburgh training centre, please contact: sales@lobosystems.comUK/Europe: + 44 (0)1332 365666 / America: 1-800-640-5492

LOBO Systems Demonstration Video

