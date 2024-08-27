Teen dance sensation Niana Guerrero is the “Global Youth Icon” of Emina, an Indonesian youth makeup brand

Emina x Niana Guerrero

Gushcloud seals an Indonesian-Philippines deal between the cosmetics brand and the online sensation using its proprietary data platform

We couldn’t be prouder to see a Filipina talent making waves in neighboring countries like Indonesia. This is only the beginning of more cross-border deals backed by Gushcloud.” — Miguel Felizardo, Head of Talent, Gushcloud Philippines

MANILA, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Filipino social media personality, dancer, and content creator Niana Guerrero was recently appointed as the “Global Youth Icon” of Emina Cosmetics, an Indonesian beauty brand that offers a range of skincare and makeup products.This makes the youthful sensation the sole brand ambassador of the cosmetics brand. In its official social media accounts, Emina said they picked Guerrero for her “vibrant spirit and creativity” and promised that her “incredible journey” with the brand will be “filled with fun, energy, and beauty.”This campaign deal was brokered by Gushcloud International, a global creator and IP management and licensing company powered by AI. It is present in 12 countries globally including Indonesia and the Philippines, which worked together to seal this groundbreaking cross-border deal.Under the partnership, Guerrero will feature in the “Authentically Bright Move” campaign composed of a series of events and online materials using Emina products. Recently, Guerrero attended the brand’s Eureka Fest 2024 which stands for “Emina Universe Really Makes You Authentic.” She encouraged thousands of audience members to “find that one thing you're passionate about, stick with it, and learn to be better at it.” Meanwhile, the young dancer can be seen with Emina’s moisturizing cream and serum in the brand’s online posts and videos.“We are excited to formally welcome Niana to our Emina family. As she shares her journey with us, we know that she will be a good role model for young Indonesians to try new things and shine even brighter. This is only the beginning of bigger campaigns for Emina featuring talents outside Indonesia. We thank Gushcloud for linking us with Niana’s team in the Philippines,” says Clarissa Gunawan, Teens and Emerging Beauty Marketing Senior Group Head at Emina.Gushcloud International has a proprietary platform that identifies the social media data and analytics of virtually all content creators. Data from Guerrero’s audience pointed out that Indonesians comprised almost half of her 15.3 million Instagram followers. Her three in every four followers are females, mostly 18-24 year olds.“We were surprised to learn that Niana is an online superstar in Indonesia. That data helped us to confidently propose her to our Indonesian partners and we were thankful that they trusted our recommendation. Now that the campaign has started, we couldn’t be prouder to see a Filipina talent making waves in neighboring countries like Indonesia. We’re hopeful that this is only the beginning of more cross-border deals backed by Gushcloud’s network, expertise, and data,” says Miguel Felizardo, Head of Talent - Gushcloud Philippines.For more information, visit gushcloud.com or follow @gushcloud_intl on Instagram.###About Gushcloud InternationalGushcloud International is a global creator and IP management and licensing company powered by AI. We connect audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing and activation services, media production, sales and distribution, licensing and co-creating significant IP in the content, media and event spaces.The company has four units: Gushcloud Agency, Gushcloud Entertainment, Gushcloud Studios and GC Live. With over 300 employees, Gushcloud International operates in 12 offices globally including Australia, Greater China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, and Vietnam.Media Contact:Ross ManicadHead of Corporate Communicationsross.manicad@gushcloud.com

