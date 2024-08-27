HYPHEN and LI-COR integrate solutions to restore trust in carbon markets

Hyphen’s dMRV software integrated with LI-COR’s GHG measurement systems delivers most comprehensive GHG monitoring solution available to a global market.

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyphen Global AG today announces its partnership with greenhouse gas (GHG) monitoring system provider LI-COR, to deliver a software-driven, hardware-enabled solution for the GHG monitoring industry. Hyphen will use LI-COR’s eddy covariance flux measurement systems for its proprietary atmospheric-based digital monitoring, reporting and verification (dMRV) solution. This solution will provide accurate GHG emissions reduction and removal data in real-time to project developers, landowners and carbon markets.The partnership seeks to enhance transparency and trust in carbon markets by enabling the precision real-time quantification of GHG fluxes, in tons of carbon dioxide or equivalent, across various sectors, including nature-based solutions, agriculture, oil and gas production, and waste management.The integration of world-class gas analyzers and GHG measurement systems–designed, installed and operated by LI-COR—with Hyphen’s dMRV software, automates the entire process that leads to the issuance of high-quality carbon credits. This innovative, hardware-software combination represents a significant advancement in dMRV technology, empowering stakeholders to assess natural capital accurately in real-time.The Hyphen-LI-COR collaboration signifies a pivotal moment for the carbon credit market, establishing a new standard for nature-based solutions. The partnership is set to deliver a best-in-class solution primed for global commercial deployment, enhancing the integrity of carbon markets while also contributing to advancing climate research.This partnership underscores Hyphen and LI-COR’s commitment to scalable, pragmatic solutions for GHG measurement and carbon market applications. By partnering with the global leader in environmental monitoring, Hyphen is well-positioned to establish best practices for carbon credit verification, provide robust, market-oriented solutions for worldwide implementation, and advance the scientific understanding of GHG fluxes. This comprehensive strategy ensures that atmospheric-based dMRV services can be effectively commercialized to meet both market and scientific objectives on a global scale.Miles Austin, CEO of Hyphen Global, said: "We are steadfast in our commitment to restoring trust in the carbon market. For too long, the industry has struggled with the inability to accurately quantify and validate emissions removals and reductions—essential aspects of a well-functioning market. We cannot build a better industry on a foundation of uncertainty. This is why we are excited to partner with LI-COR--the combination of our software and services with their instrumentation lays the necessary foundation for the needed precision and trust in the carbon market."Kristin Feese, Executive Vice President and General Manager at LI-COR, said: “Increasing the value of carbon, and the stability and integrity of the carbon markets, is key to global change. Our partnership with Hyphen provides real-time direct monitoring to quantify and verify carbon emissions, answering what customers need to know, including how much carbon is sequestered and how long it stays sequestered.”About HyphenHyphen is the most accurate solution to date for capturing the real financial value of natural capital in real-time. Enabled by physical infrastructure and driven by its cutting-edge, proprietary and scientifically verified digital measurement reporting and verification (dMRV) software, Hyphen offers precision quantification of GHG fluxes for verification of high quality carbon credits and emissions claims. This ensures that carbon credits are traded on the true market value of the GHGs reduced or removed.Hyphen wants to make carbon credits a viable and accountable financial instrument so that the true value of natural capital is not only realized but invested in. High-quality carbon credits representing measured GHG flux quantities not only benefit the buyer but also the landowner; by building a mutually beneficial bond between investor and landowner Hyphen promotes conservation and sustainable practices by incentivizing landowners to protect and improve natural ecosystems.About LI-CORLI-COR is the global leader in greenhouse gas measurements. We build the instruments and software that measure greenhouse gasses and water at every level: soil, plant, forest canopy, and atmosphere. For more than 50 years, our team of scientists and engineers has provided innovative answers to global research questions. Get more information at www.licor.com

