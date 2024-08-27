TYS Increase Purchased Advanced CNC Machine That Can Process 30~1400MM Seals And All Products Are 10% Off

Advanced CNC machines for seals Advanced CNC machines for seals TYS CNC machine

XIAMEN, FUJIAN, CHINA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xiamen TYS Seals Technology Co., Ltd. under the leadership of founder Walson Rao, has acquired a state-of-the-art CNC machine designed specifically for the manufacturing of seals. This new equipment can process seals ranging from 30mm to 1400mm in size, offering enhanced precision and production efficiency. In celebration of this significant upgrade, TYS is offering a 10% discount on all Seals Products, including our PTFE Seals that stand out for their exceptional performance and reliability, making them a top choice in the industry."

Key Features of the New CNC Machine:

Wide Size Range: Capable of processing seals from 30mm to 1400mm in diameter.

High Precision: Delivers greater accuracy in seal manufacturing, ensuring superior product quality.

Increased Speed: Significantly boosts production speed, enabling faster turnaround times.

One-Click Program Generation: Simplifies the production process by allowing machining programs to be generated with a single click.

Specialized for Seals: Engineered specifically for the manufacturing of various types of seals.

This acquisition underscores TYS’s commitment to advancing its manufacturing capabilities and providing top-tier sealing solutions to its customers with competitive price. Visit：https://www.tysseals.com/

TYS Sales

Phone:+86 0592-6192018

Email:sales05@tysseals.com

Established in Xiamen in 2001, Xiamen TYS Seals Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in the research and development of sealing solutions and sealing components for fluid power systems. The company integrates research and development, production, and sales, and has complete production and testing equipment, Delivering a diverse selection of advanced and cost-efficient sealing solutions, we meticulously designand produce these solutions within our specialized manufacturing units. Utilizing exclusive elastomericand PTFE compounds and materials, we assure the highest standards of quality, traceability, andproduct availability.

Xiamen TYS Seals Technology Co., Ltd.

No.9-5-1, Xingmei Road, JimeiDistrict

Xiamen, Fujian

China.361022

