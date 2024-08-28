Global Automotive Piston Market Report 2024: Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

Automotive Piston Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Automotive Piston Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The automotive piston market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive piston market is poised for robust expansion, growing from $4.02 billion in 2023 to $4.25 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. It will grow from $4.02 billion in 2023 to $4.25 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The automotive piston market historical growth can be attributed to increased vehicle production, the expansion of the automotive industry, rising globalization, the rise of electric vehicles, and the growing demand for hybrid vehicles.

Growing Vehicle Production Drives Market Expansion

The growth of vehicle production is a major driver for the automotive piston market. As global demand for automobiles increases due to urbanization and a rising need for personal transportation, the production of vehicles continues to grow. Automotive pistons play a crucial role in vehicle engines by converting the energy from fuel combustion into mechanical motion, which powers the vehicle. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), global motor vehicle production reached 85.4 million units in 2022, a 5.7% increase from 2021. This surge in vehicle production is a key factor driving the automotive piston market's growth.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global automotive piston market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16610&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the automotive piston market include General Motors Company, Hitachi Ltd., Continental AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Toyota Industries Corporation, Tenneco Inc., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Mahle GmbH, Rheinmetall Automotive AG, TPR Co. Ltd., PT Astra Otoparts Tbk, Riken Corporation, ZYNP Corporation, Shriram Pistons and Rings Ltd., Cosworth Group Holdings Ltd., Federal-Mogul Corporation, Elgin Industries, Wiseco Piston Inc., CP Pistons Carrillo Industries Inc., Hastings Manufacturing Company, J&E Pistons Manufacturing Inc., United Engine & Machine Co. Inc., Wossner GmbH, Honda Foundry Co. Ltd., and Ross Racing Piston.

These companies are at the forefront of innovation, developing hydrogen-fueled linear single-piston engines to enhance vehicle performance, fuel efficiency, and emissions control. For instance, in May 2021, Aquarius Engines, an Israel-based manufacturer, launched a lightweight hydrogen-fueled linear single-piston engine. This innovative engine is designed to serve as an affordable, green alternative to traditional combustion engines and hydrogen fuel cells. Its unique design includes just 20 components and one moving part, making it highly efficient and low-maintenance.

Technological Advancements Shaping Market Trends

The automotive piston market is experiencing several key trends, including advances in manufacturing technologies, improvements in internal combustion engine technology, the integration of sensors and smart technologies, innovations in coatings and surface treatments, and increased automation and precision manufacturing. These trends are expected to drive the market's growth, enhancing vehicle performance and fuel efficiency.

Segments:

• Piston Type: Trunk Piston, Crosshead Piston, Slipper Piston, Deflector Piston

• Component Type: Piston, Piston Rings, Piston Pin

• Coating Type: Oil Shedding, Dry Film Lubrication, Thermal Barrier

• Vehicle: Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle, Two-Wheeler

• Distribution Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive piston market in 2023 and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The region's strong automotive production base and increasing consumer demand for advanced vehicle technologies contribute to its leading position in the market.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-piston-global-market-report

Automotive Piston Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automotive Piston Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive piston market size, automotive piston market drivers and trends, automotive piston market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The automotive piston market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automotive Glazing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-glazing-global-market-report

Automotive Platooning System Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-platooning-system-global-market-report

Automotive Camshaft Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-camshaft-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.