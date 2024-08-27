Planning a new community for Magill

The Malinauskas Labor Government will work with the Campbelltown City Council and leading South Australian integrated design firm Oxigen to create a new and sustainable vision for the future development of the UniSA site at Magill.

Oxigen specialises in urban design, landscape architecture, urban planning and ecology, and will lead a multi-disciplinary team to look at key issues on the site, ranging from landscape design, traffic and transport, service planning, community and environmental needs.

The State Government is yet to set a target for the number of proposed dwellings for the site. There will be a mix of housing typologies to help increase supply at all levels of the market, including options for first home buyers, young professionals and essential workers.

Significant environmental and cultural elements, such as Third Creek and the extensive tree canopy, will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the site.

Murray House will be retained and preserved in the masterplan.

The masterplan will investigate the possibility for playing fields, incorporating community-based sporting clubs with appropriate governance structures. Any potential playing fields will be subject to a mix of funding from council, state and federal governments.

The community will be actively engaged in developing a future vision for a high-quality residential development, with a mix of housing types, hospitality, retail and recreational facilities.

High-level development principles to best realise the state’s ambitions around sustainability, innovation, growth, and housing supply will guide the planning process for the 14.62-hectare parcel, straddling St Bernards Road. These include:

Enhanced recreation, open space and tree canopy

Increased housing supply linking to existing public transport and services

Diversity of medium – higher density housing, with affordable options

Integration with surrounding community

Sustainable design principles

Cultural and heritage preservation and adaptive re use

The State Government bought the entire Magill university campus in late 2023 after UniSA and The University of Adelaide announced plans to merge.

UniSA has a lease for up to 10 years on the main campus site, before transitioning out of the area.

The main 11-hectare site will require rezoning and consultation before any residential redevelopment can take place.

A second 3-hectare parcel of land, east of St Bernards Rd, is zoned for medium-density residential development, which is consistent with the surrounding housing. It has been leased back to the university for the next two to three years.

Attributable to Nick Champion

We are going to create a vibrant new community at the Magill campus.

I look forward to working with the Campbelltown City Council and the local community to develop a master plan that delivers a diverse mix of high-quality homes and public space.

The master plan will make the most of the natural beauty of the site and incorporate the creek, mature trees and greenery in the area.

UniSA will continue to occupy the campus for a few years but it’s important we start the planning process now so we can take a holistic approach to future redevelopment.

Attributable to Mayor Jill Whittaker OAM, City of Campbelltown

Campbelltown Council looks forward to working with the State Government, in consultation with our community, to develop a Masterplan for the entire Magill campus site.

Our goals are to retain open space for a sporting hub, to maintain the ambience and ecology of Third Creek, especially around the elegant Murray House and increase housing in the area to build a safe, sustainable and vibrant space that improves the Magill Village precinct.

Attributable to James Hayter, Director Oxigen

Oxigen is thrilled to be working with the State Government to achieve an exemplar residential project that will provide new opportunities for housing, including a proportion of affordable housing, as well as maintaining amenity for the local community.

With its existing tree canopy, recreational potential of the Third Creek corridor, preservation of Murray House and its gardens, and location within easy walking distance of the Magill Village, the site’s features will provide the framework for the new master plan.

Working in consultation with the local community, our hope is that we achieve the right balance between new housing, retention of trees and community amenity to ensure the site remains loved and well used into the future.