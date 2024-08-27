Minister Blade Nzimande on passing away of Professor Brian O’Connell

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande has received news of the passing away of the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of the Western Cape (UWC), Professor Brian O’Connell with great shock and sadness.

Minister Nzimande said “Professor O’Connell will be remembered as an illustrious educationist and higher education leader who played a seminal role in both basic and higher education in the period following the advent of democracy in South Africa. The roots of his passion for social justice, equality and freedom must have been planted during his experiences as a student activist at UWC in the mid-1960’s and resonated throughout his extraordinary life”.

In higher education, Professor O’Connell led the University of the Western Cape from 2001 until 2014, a period marked by difficult challenges of financial distress and the ‘merger’ process. Under his leadership, UWC faced up to both challenges with great skill.

He steered UWC during these turbulent times to become one of the few historically black universities in South Africa which significantly overcame its history of marginalization and stagnation. At the core of his transformational leadership role was his stunning success in deliberately positioning UWC to become one of South Africa’s leading teaching and research universities.

He worked tirelessly to mobilize resources from both South Africa and abroad to finance an ambitious Science Building project at a time of decline in fiscal support for infrastructure at universities.

For his achievements in education, Professor O’Connell was awarded the National Research Foundation's (NRF) Lifetime Achievement Award in September 2017.

Minister Nzimande further noted “Professor O’Connell was without doubt a visionary and charismatic figure in higher education with an unwavering commitment to an agenda promoting progressive education as a public good, and for equality and social justice.”

On behalf of the Ministry and Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, Minister Nzimande wishes to extend his heartfelt condolences to the family of Professor O’Connell, including his wife Judith and children.

