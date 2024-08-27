Minister Senzo Mchunu convenes stakeholder engagement meeting ahead of signing of Cooperation Agreement between SAPS and City of Cape Town, 27 Aug

The Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, will convene a crucial stakeholder engagement meeting ahead of the official signing of a Cooperation Agreement between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the City of Cape Town. This meeting marks a significant step forward in the collaborative efforts to enhance safety and security in the City of Cape Town and the wider province.

On 19 July 2024, the Ministry of Police, met with the MEC: Police Oversight and Community Safety and the Mayor of the City of Cape Town, to discuss urgent measures to address crime within the city. Following this meeting, a Task Team comprising the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service, the SAPS, and the City of Cape Town was established to develop a Cooperation Agreement aimed at intensifying the fight against crime across the City of Cape Town and extending to the entire province.

The stakeholder engagement will provide a platform for final discussions on the draft Cooperation Agreement and ensure that all relevant perspectives and inputs are considered before the official signing ceremony on Friday.

