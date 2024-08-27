North West Legislature meets departments over First Quarter Performance Reports for 2024/25, 27 Aug

On Tuesday, 27 August 2024, the North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committees will hold hybrid oversight meetings with different provincial departments over the first quarter performance reports for 2024/25 financial year and implementation of House Resolutions.

The meeting will be held as follows;

1) Portfolio Committee on Health and Social Development chaired by Hon. Karabo Magagane with Department of Health: 10h00 – 12h00

2) Portfolio Committee on Economic Development, Environment and Tourism chaired by Hon. Mpho Khunou with Department of Economic Development, Environment, Tourism and Entities: 13h00 – 15h00

Venue : Legislature Committee Room 2/Hybrid

Members of the Media who would like to attend the meeting can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.