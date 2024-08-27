North West Legislature meets departments over First Quarter Performance Reports for 2024/25, 27 Aug
On Tuesday, 27 August 2024, the North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committees will hold hybrid oversight meetings with different provincial departments over the first quarter performance reports for 2024/25 financial year and implementation of House Resolutions.
The meeting will be held as follows;
1) Portfolio Committee on Health and Social Development chaired by Hon. Karabo Magagane with Department of Health: 10h00 – 12h00
2) Portfolio Committee on Economic Development, Environment and Tourism chaired by Hon. Mpho Khunou with Department of Economic Development, Environment, Tourism and Entities: 13h00 – 15h00
Venue : Legislature Committee Room 2/Hybrid
Members of the Media who would like to attend the meeting can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.