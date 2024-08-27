Minister Blade Nzimande delivers keynote address at launch of 2024 Science, Technology and Innovation Indicators Report, 27 Aug

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, will deliver the keynote address at the official launch of the 2024 Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Indicators Report in Pretoria on 27 August 2024.

The STI Indicators Report is one of the ways in which the National Advisory Council on Innovation assesses the performance of the national system of innovation, which is critical for addressing societal challenges and fostering inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development.

The report highlights significant progress in several areas, including an increase in scientific publications, with growing diversity among authors; improvements in the post-school education and training sector; and advancements in public sector innovation.

South Africa remains a destination of choice for postgraduate studies, particularly doctoral studies.

By 2021, 34% of doctoral students at South African public universities were international students. In terms of staff diversity, female representation among academic staff increased from 46% in 2010 to 52% in 2021.

Despite these achievements, the report also identifies ongoing challenges, such as a continuous decrease in business research and development expenditure.

This event will provide an opportunity for key stakeholders, including government officials, academics, and industry leaders, to engage with the findings of the report and discuss the future of South Africa’s innovation landscape.

