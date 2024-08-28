Composite Intermediate Bulk Containers Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Composite Intermediate Bulk Containers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The composite intermediate bulk containers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.95 billion in 2023 to $2.03 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased petroleum oil production, increasing environmental concerns, high demand in the food industry, growing demand for packaged food and beverages, and a growing e-commerce industry.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The composite intermediate bulk containers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for safe storage of potentially, growing global cross-trade activity, growing industrial production fueling rapid adoption, increasing demand for safe and efficient bulk packaging solutions, and rising demand for environmentally friendly packaging solutions.

Growth Driver Of The Composite Intermediate Bulk Containers Market

The growing manufacturing industry is expected to propel the growth of the composite intermediate bulk container market going forward. The manufacturing industry encompasses various activities producing goods from raw materials or components. The growth of the manufacturing industry is due to economic conditions, technological advancements, market demands, and regulatory environments. The composite intermediate bulk containers play a crucial role in the remanufacturing industry by providing reliable and sustainable solutions for storing, handling, and transporting materials essential for producing remanufactured goods. Their durability, chemical resistance, and environmental benefits make them a preferred choice for optimizing material logistics and supporting efficient manufacturing processes.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the composite intermediate bulk containers market include Berry Global Inc., Conitex Sonoco, Grief Inc., Mauser Packaging Solutions, Schutz Gmbh and Co. KGaA, Time Technoplast Limited.

Major companies operating in the composite intermediate bulk containers market are focused on developing innovative products, such as shipping containers, to strengthen their position in the market. Shipping containers are large, standardized metal boxes crucial for global trade, providing secure, efficient, and versatile transport of goods over long distances by sea, rail, and road.

Segments:

1) By Capacity: 180 To 250 Gallons, 250 To 300 Gallons, 300 To 350 Gallons, Above 350 Gallons

2) By Technology: Aseptic Technology, Non-Aseptic Technology

3) By End Use: Industrial Chemicals, Paints, Inks And Dyes, Food And Beverage, Building And Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Other End Uses

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Market

Europe was the largest region in the composite intermediate bulk containers market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the composite intermediate bulk containers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Composite Intermediate Bulk Containers Market Definition

Composite intermediate bulk containers (IBCs) are industrial containers designed to store and transport bulk liquids and powders. They are typically made from a combination of plastic, metal, and sometimes fiberglass, offering durability and versatility in industrial applications.

Composite Intermediate Bulk Containers Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Composite Intermediate Bulk Containers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on composite intermediate bulk containers market size, composite intermediate bulk containers market drivers and trends, composite intermediate bulk containers market major players, composite intermediate bulk containers competitors' revenues, composite intermediate bulk containers market positioning, and composite intermediate bulk containers market growth across geographies. The composite intermediate bulk containers market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

