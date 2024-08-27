445th AW hosts health professions recruiting event

Published Aug. 26, 2024

445th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

445th Airlift Wing hosted a health professions recruiting event Aug. 3, 2024 tailored for those interested in becoming a flight nurse, flight doctor or flying medical technician. Potential recruits had the opportunity to speak with flight nurses and see a static display of the flying hospital on a C-17 Globemaster III.

Master Sgt. Michelle Shutler, 445th AW health professional recruiter, showed a video to participants, highlighting the three medical squadrons of the 445th – 445th Aeromedical Evacuation,445th Aeromedical Staging and 445th Aerospace Medicine Squadrons, and answered questions about the medical career field.