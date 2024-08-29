Unlimited creativity to celebrate Labor Day with ENTINA 3D Printer

Tina2S smart 3D printer

The compact and portable Tina2S smart 3D printer will be the excellent companion for celebrating Labor Day

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG PROVINCE, CHINA, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Labor Day falls on the first Monday in September every year, marking the end of summer and a great opportunity for parties, family gatherings and vacations. Maybe can play at the party, dance on the floor; Enjoy the beautiful scenery and spend a relaxing holiday; Also can taste gourmet, and bid farewell to summer in the most relaxed position. Of course, Tina2S smart 3D printer will be the excellent partner for these wonderful moments.Tina2S smart 3D printer party applicationTina2S smart 3D printer is a very small machine, about the same size as the iPad Pro, and the machine weighs only 3 kilograms. It has intelligent leveling, a key to advance and retreat wire, power off, WiFi printing and other functions. Users can also select models online and print them with one click through a mobile APP.The machine can be used simply, mobile APP built-in 2000+ model library, and support through AI to generate text input models and other interesting functions, in the 90*100*110mm range is also enough to print a lot of party props, to create a more happy party atmosphere.Use Tina2S smart 3D printer to print funny party decorations, such as flowers, plants, rabbits, tigers and other animal shapes, letter dioramas, etc. Party creative equipment, colorful frame glasses, crown headband, rings and necklaces, etc. Party entertainment, creative dice, wine glass markers, brick wall game and more.Tina2S smart 3D printer is easy to operate and quiet in designTina2S smart 3D printer can be used in ultra-quiet printing environment, can spend creative time with family and talk about funny things. Full silent motherboard, give the family a quiet printing environment, upgraded fan support a key to switch the silent mode, the high speed fan helps to achieve better molding effect and excellent print quality, reduce the loss of supplies.Tina2S smart 3D printer is easy to use for any age, whether it is children or elders who are not good at complex operations, just open the machine, the screen automatically pops out the boot wizard, and operate according to the displayed steps. At the same time, the printing platform uses heated spring steel platform. The model can be quickly removed with just a gentle crack of both hands.At family gatherings, adults and children can use Tina2S smart 3D printer to print all kinds of toys, small flowerpots, figurines, small trash cans, storage boxes and so on.USA flag element of celebrating Labor Day also can be fulfilled, mentionable items like American flag, flag key chain, flag shape wall decoration, etc,.In a warm family gathering, share everyone's creative ideas, full of infinite interaction and fun properties.Tina2S smart 3D printer creates personalized travel gearTraveling is indispensable for a beautiful holiday. Whether it is seaside leisure, hiking or self-driving, Tina2S smart 3D printer can be used to make small items to make more conveniences to the trip.Tina2S smart 3D printer upgraded wifi module with 5 times faster file transfer speed, supporting faster and more stable file transfer for a perfect printing experience. Convenient networking design, use PP local APP to network with one click and say goodbye to tedious network settings!Use Tina2S smart 3D printer before the trip will solve most travel equipment problems. Print customized luggage tags, travel container for store toothbrushes, batteries, cotton swabs, floss and etc, sealed clips keep food fresh, and pocket combs to ensure neat hair. Tina2S smart 3D printer combines practicality and fun can become the good partner for the life.About ENTINAENTINA is committed to popularizing 3D printing technology for every child, family and education, making personalized creation simple and fun. We believe that by combining AI and 3D printing technology, every family can enjoy the innovative fun brought by technology. For more information, please visit www.ENTINA3D.com

