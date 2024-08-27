Minerva CQ Appoints Claudio Bartolini as Chief Technology Officer

SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minerva CQ, the leader in real-time collaborative AI for the enterprise, today announced that Claudio Bartolini, PhD was named Chief Technology Officer on August 26.Dr. Bartolini expertise as a researcher, engineering leader, architect and Chief Technology Officer spans 25 years. He has previously served as Chief Technology Officer at OverIT, and Chief Technologist at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. He has been a VP of Engineering at Uniphore, a Technology and Architecture Fellow at Equinix, and a Principal Architect at Box.Dr. Bartolini is an executive with decades of experience in engineering leadership, strategic consulting, research, and open innovation. With a proven track record of enabling successful digital transformations and delivering cloud-native SaaS products at scale.He brings to Minerva CQ his extensive expertise in AI, generative AI, explainable AI, cloud computing, big data, predictive analytics, software architecture, IT service management, and agile development.He is and inventor, researcher and author holding 30+ patents, with a history of delivering keynote speeches at international conferences. He holds a PhD from Università degli Studi di Ferrara, and a MSEE from Università de Bologna, Italy.“I’m excited about Claudio’s track record in leading AI innovation and scaling numerous start-up and high-growth software icons,” said Cosimo Spera, PhD, Founder and CEO of Minerva CQ. “His appointment will help accelerate our success as we continue to develop our unique solutions, scale our operations and engage with new companies on their journey to transform Customer Service with AI.”“The AI Copilot in Customer Service is a big idea. It’s all about aligning the people, programs and technology to unleash the power of AI to Customer Service providers everywhere,” said Dr. Bartolini. “We are equipping some of the world’s leading companies with a strategy map and platform to enrich both customer and agent experiences, and to help them realize their Customer Satisfaction goals. I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this mission.”About Minerva CQMinerva CQ, the leader in real-time collaborative AI for the enterprise, is an agent assist platform that drives the customer interaction forward with the most effective and efficient resolution. Agent workflows, dialogue suggestions, behavioral cues, and knowledge surfacing give agents true real-time guidance to boost FCR, CSAT, and NPS while reducing AHT and agent onboarding times. In the broader enterprise, Minerva CQ augments agents supporting field technicians with knowledge surfacing so they can tackle complex issues, repairs, and logistics.For more information, please visit www.minervacq.com or connect with us on Linkedin and Twitter.Press Contact:Jack Garrettjack@minervacq.com

