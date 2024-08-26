CSSI Signs MOU with SIRC

Commissioner Correctional Service Solomon Islands Mr. Mactus Forau and Interim Secretary General Solomon Islands Red Cross Mr. Gregory Dime shake hand after the signing of MOU

The Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) and Solomon Islands Red Cross (SIRC), has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the Correctional Service Headquarter, Rove.

Correctional service Solomon Islands have previously been working with the Solomon Islands Red Cross in providing first aid trainings to Correctional service Solomon Islands in the past and would like this professional development activity to continue under the MOU, as a standard requirement of the Solomon Islands Tertiary Education Skills Authority (SITESA).

This MOU allow the Solomon Islands Red Cross to provide first aid trainings to Correctional service Solomon Islands and shall be in force for a period of (2) years and is subject to renew.

Interim Secretary General Solomon Islands Red Cross Mr. Gregory Dime thank the office of the Commissioner and CSSI Academy staff for organizing the signing of the MOU. We look forward to working closely with your team to fulfil the commitments outlined in the agreement.

Meanwhile CSSI Commissioner Mactus Forau acknowledge the Solomon Islands Red Cross for accepting the request of the Correctional service Solomon Islands to deliver first aid training to Correctional Service Solomon Islands.

Ends//

CSSI Press