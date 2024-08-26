Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,323 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,127 in the last 365 days.

CSSI Signs MOU with SIRC

CSSI Signs MOU with SIRC

 

Commissioner Correctional Service Solomon Islands Mr. Mactus Forau and Interim Secretary General Solomon Islands Red Cross Mr. Gregory Dime shake hand after the signing of MOU

The Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) and Solomon Islands Red Cross (SIRC), has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the Correctional Service Headquarter, Rove.

Correctional service Solomon Islands have previously been working with the Solomon Islands Red Cross in providing first aid trainings to Correctional service Solomon Islands in the past and would like this professional development activity to continue under the MOU, as a standard requirement of the Solomon Islands Tertiary Education Skills Authority (SITESA).

This MOU allow the Solomon Islands Red Cross to provide first aid trainings to Correctional service Solomon Islands and shall be in force for a period of (2) years and is subject to renew.

Interim Secretary General Solomon Islands Red Cross Mr. Gregory Dime thank the office of the Commissioner and CSSI Academy staff for organizing the signing of the MOU. We look forward to working closely with your team to fulfil the commitments outlined in the agreement.

Meanwhile CSSI Commissioner Mactus Forau acknowledge the Solomon Islands Red Cross for accepting the request of the Correctional service Solomon Islands to deliver first aid training to Correctional Service Solomon Islands.

Ends//

CSSI Press

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CSSI Signs MOU with SIRC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more