First ever digital nautical charts produced by SIMA!

No2. The 1st draft of Honiara s digital nautical chart

No3. The team celebrates the 1st printed digital nautical chart

The first draft of a digital nautical charts of Honiara Port and its approaches have been produced by the Solomon Islands Maritime Authority (SIMA), with the assistance of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Solomon Islands.

JICA and SIMA jointly conducted hydrographic surveys in Honiara and Noro by using state-of-the-art technology to produce the first ever digital nautical charts for Solomon Islands waters compiled by SIMA. These achievements are made possible by the Project for Development Support of Electronic Navigational Charts in Honiara and Noro Ports in Solomon Islands which started in 2022 and is funded by JICA.

The precise sea bottom profile of Honiara was carefully surveyed in 2022 and 2023 with the highest precision. The chart information has been significantly improved discovering and precisely locating 17 sunken ships. Coastlines and land objects were surveyed using satellite imagery and GNSS survey techniques. Production of the nautical chart started in March this year and the 1st draft of the digital nautical chart, known as ENC (Electronic Navigational Chart), and analogue paper chart were completed on 25 July.

New editions of these charts will be finalized after a quality control/assurance check by the Australian Hydrographic Office (AHO) and will be published and made available to maritime operators and boat skippers by early 2025. AHO is Solomon Islands’ Primary Charting Authority (PCA), responsible for producing and distributing nautical charts for Solomon Islands under international standards, but beyond that a genuine partner in hydrography.

The JICA Project for Development Support of Electronic Navigational Charts in Honiara and Noro Ports in Solomon Islands is more than only producing nautical charts. It is also a comprehensive capacity building program under which SIMA’s hydrographers and cartographers are undergoing rigorous training in the production of digital and analogue nautical charts. This includes an internationally recognized training course in Japan and on-the-job training in both Tokyo and Honiara.

The Project will also produce nautical charts for Noro port and its approaches and Munda Bar through Diamond Narrows. The Project is pushing Solomon Islands in the future of digitalization of navigation and e-navigation for all. It will allow SIMA to make available navigational and maritime safety information on all digital platforms for safe navigation in our waters and beyond knowing better our ocean.

