September trout stocking schedule for the SE Region

Bannock Reservoir – 1,000 rainbow trout. Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex Park near the County Fairgrounds in Pocatello, this community park offers trout fishing with many recreational amenities nearby. The six-acre pond is surrounded by playgrounds, soccer fields, basketball courts, running and biking trails, and an amphitheater for community events. Multiple docks provide fishing access around the pond.

Bear River below Oneida Dam – 1,500 rainbow trout.

These fish will be stocked in the very scenic Oneida Narrows reach of the river below the dam. This popular section of the river offers the longest continuous public access along the entire Bear River.

Make it an overnight trip and set-up camp at Red Point Campground. 10 developed sites are available on a first come, first served basis.