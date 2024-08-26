S. 4487, Small Business Artificial Intelligence Training Act of 2024

S. 4487 would require the Department of Commerce to develop training resources on the use of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies for small businesses in rural, tribal, or underserved communities or those involved in advanced manufacturing. The bill also would require the department to report annually to the Congress on the development, distribution, and use of those materials. The bill’s requirements would sunset three years after enactment.

Based on the cost of similar activities, CBO expects that the Department of Commerce would need three full-time employees, at an annual per-person cost of about $225,000 in 2024, to produce and distribute the training materials. On that basis and accounting for anticipated inflation, CBO estimates that implementing S. 4487 would cost $2 million over the 2024-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.