Chapman University and Asociación de Emprendedor@s Celebrate the Graduation of Aspiring Entrepreneurs in Orange County

Visit the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship at 549 W. Palm Ave., Orange, CA Logo for Asociacion de Emprendedor@s Cynthia West, Ph.D., Director of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship Monica Robles, founder and president of Asociación de Emprendedor@s

We are honored to support the Emprendedor@s Program as our missions are aligned – we empower underserved communities to leverage entrepreneurship as a driver of economic freedom” — Dr. Cynthia West

ORANGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics at Chapman University, in partnership with Asociación de Emprendedor@s (AdE), and CalOSBA and in collaboration with US Bank, proudly announce the graduation of 40 entrepreneurs from the Emprendedor@s Program. This milestone event, scheduled for September 4, 2024 at 6pm, will honor the dedication, perseverance, and achievements of these local entrepreneurs who have successfully completed the comprehensive 8-week course.The Emprendedor@s Program is a pioneering initiative designed to empower monolingual Spanish speakers by equipping them with the essential skills, knowledge, and resources needed to create, manage, and grow their own businesses. Since its inception, the program has served as a path of economic empowerment for the Hispanic community, providing participants with a transformative experience that emphasizes leadership development, technical assistance, and compliance with local, state, and federal regulations. Monica Robles , the visionary founder and president of Asociación de Emprendedor@s, has been the driving force behind this impactful program. Reflecting on the origins and growth of the Emprendedor@s Program, Robles shared, “This program was born out of a desire to support women who had suffered domestic violence and needed a way to achieve financial independence from their abusers. Over the years, it has grown into a beacon of hope, uplifting over 1,300 graduates and their families across multiple counties. The internal transformation we witness in our participants as they commit to their entrepreneurial journeys is truly inspiring.”The collaboration between the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Asociación de Emprendedor@s has been instrumental in expanding the reach and impact of the program within Orange County. This partnership has provided greater opportunities for the local Hispanic community, empowering individuals who might not otherwise have access to such valuable resources and support.Dr. Cynthia West, Director of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship, said, “We are honored to support the Emprendedor@s Program as our missions are aligned – we educate the next generation of talent to have an entrepreneurial mindset, and empower underserved communities to leverage entrepreneurship as a driver of economic freedom. As we are Orange County’s Inclusive Innovation Hub (established by the CalOSBA Accelerate California grant), the Emprendedor@s upholds our commitment to support entrepreneurs from underserved communities. It is inspiring to see the growth and success of our local Latinx graduates. We are heartened to know that the impact of the program reaches beyond just the graduates. It ripples through their families and the broader community, creating a foundation for long-term economic growth and empowerment.”The Emprendedor@s program focuses on empowerment and leadership development. The program’s three main pillars—empowerment, leadership development, and technical assistance—are designed to provide participants with a holistic approach to entrepreneurship. Through these pillars, participants are not only equipped with the technical skills needed to succeed in business but are also empowered to become leaders in their communities, capable of navigating the complexities of starting and growing a business.The upcoming graduation ceremony is a significant milestone, not only for the participants but also for the broader community. This event marks the largest group to graduate from the program in Orange County, highlighting the strength, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit of the local Hispanic community.As the graduates prepare to embark on the next chapter of their entrepreneurial journeys, they do so with the confidence and knowledge that they have the tools to succeed. The Leatherby Center and Asociación de Emprendedor@s look forward to celebrating this achievement and continuing their mission to empower the Hispanic community through entrepreneurship.About The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business EthicsThe vision of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship is to inspire, educate, and empower the next generation of talent to have an entrepreneurial mindset. To teach students how to innovate and take risks, whether they are starting their own venture, or working inside a corporation. Through our curriculum and our incubator, we provide hands-on experience to the next generation of talent, teaching them how to develop, scale, and launch their own ventures as future global citizens in the world economy.About Chapman UniversityFounded in 1861, Chapman University is a nationally ranked private university in Orange, California, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles. Chapman serves nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students, with a 12:1 student-to-faculty ratio. Students can choose from 123 areas of study within 11 colleges for a personalized education. Chapman is categorized by the Carnegie Classification as an R2 "high research activity" institution. Students at Chapman learn directly from distinguished world-class faculty including Nobel Prize winners, MacArthur fellows, published authors and Academy Award winners. The campus has produced a Rhodes Scholar, been named a top producer of Fulbright Scholars and hosts a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest and most prestigious honor society. www.chapman.edu About Asociación de Emprendedor@sAsociación de Emprendedor@s (AdE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by Monica Robles. Dedicated to empowering the monolingual Spanish-speaking community, AdE provides education, motivation, and leadership development to help individuals create, manage, and grow their own businesses. Since its founding, AdE has served thousands of participants across multiple counties, transforming lives and uplifting communities through entrepreneurship. https://www.asociaciondeemprendedores.org/

Director's Vision Presentation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.