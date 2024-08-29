Rewarding Swifties Who Support Girls Cause Taylor Swift Concert Tix for 2026

Love being a Swiftie and supporting girl causes too? Join the club. Participate in Recruiting for Good to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow and earn $1500 toward The Sweetest Taylor Swift Tix in 2026. www.RewardingSwifties.com Love being a Swiftie and supporting girl causes too? Join the club. Participate in Recruiting for Good to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow and earn $1500 toward The Sweetest Taylor Swift Tix in 2026. www.RewardingSwifties.com Recruiting for Good created and is funding meaningful leadership development program for tweens www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play! Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund sweet causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good created Vote for HER 2024; a meaningful gig for Tweens on Girls Design Tomorrow Leadership Program to discover women politicians who are role models with positive values. www.VoteforHER2024.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to fund Girls Design Tomorrow; and rewards referrals with $1500 gift cards for 2026 Taylor Swift Tickets.

Love to Party for Good and See Taylor Swift in Concert? Join The Club!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good & Girls Design Tomorrow

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl causes.According to Recruiting for Good Sweet Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Did you know less than 2% of all U.S. giving goes to organizations that fund girls and women!"In an effort to self-fund Girls Design Tomorrow Leadership Program; Recruiting for Good is Rewarding Swifties "The Sweetest Concert Tickets to Taylor Swift in 2026 ."1. Swiftie introduces a company hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good finds company an employee and earns a finder's fee.3. Upon completion of guarantee period; Recruiting for Good rewards $1500 gift card to 1st Choice Tix.Carlos Cymerman adds, "1st Choice Tix, owner Kenny and I went to high school, traveled the world together. And whenever I need concert tickets I contact Kenny...he finds me the best tix; so, I can Party for Good!"AboutAre you a sweet Swiftie, love to support Girl Causes, and earn The Sweetest Concert Tickets in 2026 for Taylor Swift? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow Leadership Program. When a successful referral to a company is made; Swiftie earns a $1500 gift card toward The Sweetest Concert Tickets for 2026 Taylor Swift (provided by 4tix.com). To Learn More Visit www.RewardingSwifties.com Good for You + Community Too!Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, Support Student Athletes in 2025; and Prepare Amazing Ambassadors for 2028 LA Games to Welcome The World! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design Tomorrow™ in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. Girls discover their passion, purpose, and play. Girls learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values; by participating in creative experiences and developing communication skills thru different mediums. To learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play!"Sweet Perk for top performing tweens on Girls Design Tomorrow; earn sweet tix for Taylor Swift Concerts in 2026!"Recruiting for Good rewards referrals with generous gift cards to First Choice Tickets; experts at finding The Sweetest Concert Tickets. 4tix.com / First Choice Tickets is an A+ rated BBB company in business for 34 years. We are A+ Google rated and members of the National Association of Ticket Brokers (NATB.org).

Exceptionally Talented Girl 12 Year Old InaMinute Has Been Participating in Girls Design Tomorrow Leadership Program; landed her own sweet gig The Swiftie News!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.