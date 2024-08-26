Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,350 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,173 in the last 365 days.

Connecting Housing to Infrastructure (CHIP) Grants

Apply now through Oct. 31 for Connecting Housing to Infrastructure (CHIP) grants

CHIP grant applications opened today. With approximately $12 million available, CHIP can support the development of affordable housing by paying for water utility improvements or system development charges associated with new affordable housing units.

Grant details
Applicants may apply for up to $1 million for each project, and must submit applications by Oct. 31, 2024. A recording of the CHIP application workshop is also available for more information.

Who is eligible?
CHIP grant funding is open to any city, county, or public utility district in partnership with an affordable housing project that is located in a city or county that has imposed a sales and use tax for affordable housing.

The new housing development must include at least 25% affordable units, and remain affordable for at least 25 years.

What can grants be used for?
CHIP funding supports utility improvements for affordable housing projects and can pay for:

  • Onsite water, sewer and stormwater improvements for the affordable housing development
  • Offsite water, sewer and stormwater improvements in the right-of-way, connecting to the development
  • Waived system development charges for the project

To date, CHIP has invested $88 million to support the development of more than 8,000 affordable housing units.

APPLY NOW (ZoomGrants online portal)

Questions? Please visit the CHIP webpage, or contact Mischa Venables, CHIP Program Manager

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Connecting Housing to Infrastructure (CHIP) Grants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more