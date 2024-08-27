DUCHESNE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Second Nature Family Therapy , a pioneering nature based therapy program for adolescents, is making waves in the field of mental health treatment with its innovative approach to therapy.Research underscores that Second Nature’s comprehensive, nature-integrated model offers superior therapeutic outcomes compared to traditional short-term residential treatment center programs. This highlights the benefits of immersive, nature-based interventions in addressing the complex needs of young people.A New Era in Adolescent TherapySecond Nature Wilderness Family Therapy combines the restorative power of nature with evidence-based therapeutic practices to support adolescents in their journey towards mental wellness.Unlike short-term residential programs, which typically offer interventions in a controlled environment, Second Nature leverages the natural world to facilitate long-term healing and development through the Second Nature wilderness program.Dr. Devan Glissmeyer, Co-Founder of Second Nature Family Therapy, states, “By immersing adolescents in the natural world, we tap into the profound healing power of nature, which fosters deep emotional and psychological growth and helps them develop crucial coping skills and resilience. It also strengthens their connection to themselves and their families. This approach results in transformative and enduring therapeutic outcomes that short-term residential programs simply cannot match.”Second Nature’s family therapy approach differentiates itself from the so-called troubled teen industry by focusing on long-term healing for the whole family rather than the often criticized methods of “troubled teen programs”.Research-Backed Benefits of Nature-Based Wilderness Therapy ProgramsStudies reveals compelling advantages of nature-based wilderness therapy programs over traditional short-term residential treatments. Research published in Environmental Science & Technology demonstrates that extended engagement with natural environments significantly enhances mental health outcomes.According to Barton and Pretty (2010), nature-based activities reduce stress, improve mood, and support overall mental well-being more effectively than shorter-term interventions (Barton & Pretty, 2010).Furthermore, a study in Psychological Science by Berman, Jonides, and Kaplan (2008) highlights that nature exposure improves cognitive functions and attention, which are critical for adolescents struggling with attentional disorders and cognitive fatigue (Berman, Jonides, & Kaplan, 2008).These cognitive benefits are integral to the holistic approach of Second Nature Wilderness Therapy.Long-Term Benefits & Sustainable Outcomes of Nature Based TherapyUnlike short-term residential programs, which often involve abrupt transitions back to everyday life, Second Nature Wilderness Therapy offers a sustained therapeutic experience in the natural environment.According to Hartig, Mang, and Evans (1991), extended nature exposure fosters enduring psychological restoration and resilience, providing adolescents with tools for long-term success (Hartig, Mang, & Evans, 1991).Moreover, the program’s emphasis on family involvement and community support aligns with findings from Kuo and Faber Taylor (2004), who indicate that incorporating family dynamics into therapeutic practices enhances treatment efficacy and supports lasting recovery (Kuo & Faber Taylor, 2004). This family-centered approach is a hallmark of Second Nature, ensuring that adolescents and their families are actively engaged in the therapeutic process.Clarifying the Difference: Nature-Based Therapy vs. Boot Camps Amidst MisinformationUnfortunately misinformation propagated by Paris Hilton, the advocacy group Unsilenced, and on platforms like Reddit inaccurately equates nature-based therapeutic programs with the punitive nature of boot camps.Nature-based therapy programs are licensed and operated by clinical professionals and are designed to offer therapeutic support through structured outdoor therapeutic experiences, emphasizing emotional growth and resilience. They also include a strong family therapy component. In contrast, boot camps focus on discipline and often employ harsh methods that are not therapeutic.Research underscores the efficacy of wilderness therapy, with studies such as those published in the Journal of Therapeutic Schools and Programs showing that participants experience significant reductions in symptoms of depression and behavioral issues—reporting improvements of up to 50% in depression and 40% in behavioral challenges.About Second Nature Wilderness Family TherapyFor more than 25 years, Second Nature Family Therapy has been the leading provider of nature-based therapeutic programs, combining outdoor adventure with evidence-based clinical practices to promote mental health and well-being. The program’s innovative approach helps teens develop coping skills, resilience, and a deeper connection to themselves and their families.Second Nature Family Therapy program works with adolescents, ages 13-17, who struggle with mental health issues including anxiety, depression, trauma, behavioral problems, substance abuse, learning differences, attachment issues, and relational difficulties. Second Nature is licensed by the Utah Department of Human Services.References:Barton, J., & Pretty, J. (2010). What is the Best Dose of Nature and Green Exercise for Improving Mental Health? “Environmental Science & Technology”.Berman, M. G., Jonides, J., & Kaplan, S. (2008). The Cognitive Benefits of Interacting with Nature. “Psychological Science”.Hartig, T., Mang, M., & Evans, G. W. (1991). Restorative Effects of Natural Environment Experiences. “Environment and Behavior”.Kuo, F. E., & Faber Taylor, A. (2004). A Potential Natural Treatment for Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder: Evidence from a National Study. “American Journal of Public Health”.“Journal of Therapeutic Schools and Programs” (Year). [Details about study on depression and behavioral issues].

