Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,308 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,100 in the last 365 days.

'Quantum coherence' survives in ultracold molecules

Scientists are hot on the trail of a process called quantum coherence, the ability of particles to maintain phase relationships and exist in multiple states simultaneously. It's akin to the parts of a wave being synchronized. But whether quantum coherence can persist through a chemical reaction, where bonds break and form, has been questioned. 

Scientists have demonstrated that quantum coherence can survive in a chemical reaction with ultracold molecules. Researchers' findings highlight the potential of harnessing chemical reactions for applications in quantum information science. The work was published in the journal Science and funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation. 

Scientists are using sophisticated laser techniques to research quantum entanglement between the states of a chemical reaction. Quantum entanglement is a key concept at the heart of quantum information science, whereby two particles can occupy a shared quantum state.  

"Our findings precede the study of coherence in reactions under wet and warm conditions, which may be of interest for a wide range of chemical phenomena, including in the brain," write Kang-Kuen Ni of Harvard University and co-authors. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

'Quantum coherence' survives in ultracold molecules

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more