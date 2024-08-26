'Quantum coherence' survives in ultracold molecules

Scientists are hot on the trail of a process called quantum coherence, the ability of particles to maintain phase relationships and exist in multiple states simultaneously. It's akin to the parts of a wave being synchronized. But whether quantum coherence can persist through a chemical reaction, where bonds break and form, has been questioned.

Scientists have demonstrated that quantum coherence can survive in a chemical reaction with ultracold molecules. Researchers' findings highlight the potential of harnessing chemical reactions for applications in quantum information science. The work was published in the journal Science and funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation .

Scientists are using sophisticated laser techniques to research quantum entanglement between the states of a chemical reaction. Quantum entanglement is a key concept at the heart of quantum information science, whereby two particles can occupy a shared quantum state.

"Our findings precede the study of coherence in reactions under wet and warm conditions, which may be of interest for a wide range of chemical phenomena, including in the brain," write Kang-Kuen Ni of Harvard University and co-authors.