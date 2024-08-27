Over 130 Festival Wins - Michael Malott’s Terrifying Thriller BED OF NAILS Debuts to Streaming - Beginning August 27

Bed of Nails.Poster/Key Art Bed of Nails.Deanna Marine as Sky Bed of Nails - Director Michael Malott with Erin Pearl (Photo credit: Fred Bellet) Bed of Nails.Deanna Marine as Sky (2)

‘Definitely heading for horror cult status!" - Scream Magazine

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Never mess with a Goth girl! Random Media and Bad Clown Films present the highly anticipated VOD/streaming debut of director Michael Malott’s terrifying horror thriller, BED OF NAILS, beginning August 27, 2024. Set and filmed deep in Florida’s Green swamp, the fantastic horror feature is the story of three goth kids who cut through the deep rural countryside on their way to the Keys. When camping overnight in secluded woods, they’re confronted by good 'ole Florida rednecks who plan just to harass and intimidate the kids. After a gun accidentally goes off and kills one of the kids, the rednecks must kill the remaining two. But unbeknownst to them, one of the kids is a practicing witch and returns from the grave to enact a brutal revenge.An edge of your seat thriller in the same ‘vein’ as 'I Spit on Your Grave,' 'U-turn' and 'House of 1000 Corpses,' BED OF NAILS slashed audiences across the country on the film festival circuit – winning over 130 awards, including ‘Best Feature’ at the Hollywood Blood Horror Festival and ‘Best Horror Motion Picture’ at the famed Dark Arts Underground Film Festival, ‘Best Horror Feature’ at the Los Angeles Punk Film Festival, the Crown Point international Film Festival where it was awarded the film ‘Best Horror Film of the Year,’ and more.Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78YtAvdwFkI BED OF NAILS stars Deanna Marine, Mark Francis (Mutilator 2, Killers of the Flower Moon, Friday the 13th, The Patriot, Judas and the Black Messiah) Wesley Moniaci, Erik Sizemore, Carson Carollo, Erin Pearl, Ken Vathauer and Lauren Michaels. A violent fictional story, the film is intended for mature audiences only. It contains graphic violence, nudity and rape and language.LOGLINE: Goth kids cut through rural Florida on their way to the keys and encounter some good ole’ Florida rednecks… and all hell breaks loose.FULL SYNOPSIS: Filmed deep in Central Florida’s Green Swamp, Bed of Nails is the story of three Atlanta Goth kids who cut through rural Florida on their way to the Keys. Camping overnight off-road in secluded woods, they are confronted by four good 'ole Florida rednecks who plan just to harass and intimidate the kids. After a gun accidentally goes off and kills one of the kids, the rednecks must kill the remaining two. But unbeknownst to them, one of the kids is a practicing witch and returns from the grave to enact a brutal revenge.ABOUT FILMMAKER: Director, Writer, Producer- Michael MalottMichael Malott is an award winning music industry veteran of 30+ years who had his first experience in film as the writer and producer of the highly publicized Corporate Vacation film project in the late 90's which featured commitments from several major music personalities to make film acting appearances including Jon Bon Jovi and Tico Torres (Bon Jovi), Arlo Guthrie, Frank Bello (Anthrax) Junior Marvin (The Wailers), Tad Doyle, Sally Richardson, Franke Previte, Culture, Judy Tenuta, K.C. (K.C. & The Sunshine Band) Andrew Tosh, Emo Philips and others to his film project. The project was eventually sold to a third party production company and he returned to the music industry until 2020 when he launched the Florida based film company, Bad Clown Films with the intent of producing low-budget independent horror films.CLICK HERE For More Background and Press Kit information:STREAMING RELEASE Info/Specs:Released By/Studio: Random MediaDirector: Michael MalottWriter: Michael MalottProducers: Michael Malott, Jermaine Trott, Erik SizemoreMusic: Grant Dawson, Empire 44, Erik SizemoreRunning Time: 104 minutes // Production Year: 2021Audio Language: EnglishGenre: Horror, ThrillerRating: TV-MA suggestedAvailability/Price: Video on Demand/VOD release is available on major platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Vimeo on Demand, GooglePlay and more. Price varies by format, own-rent option and platform.Social Media:Official Website: https://badclownfilms.com/ Imdb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13468660/ About RANDOM MEDIA:Random Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films on a worldwide basis through movie theaters, digital platforms, and cable, satellite, and television networks and in conventional brick and mortar retailers. Random Media is known for its commitment to building strong, supportive relationships with its filmmakers. The companies’ growing library includes such acclaimed films as Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake and Iron Brothers.PRESS KIT COMPLETE PHOTOS/ARTWORK & MORE BACKGROUND INFO HERE:# # #PRESS CONTACT and to request a Digital ScreenerRICK RHOADES/JENNIFER LANGRickrhoades@HighRoadsPr.com // Jennifer@HighRoadsPR.comHigh Roads Media & Branding - for Random Media© 2022 Michael Malott/Bad Clown Films

BED OF NAILS - Film Trailer

