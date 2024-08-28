Ava Presley homecoming pop-up event at Terry Costa

See the Ava Presley 2024 homecoming line at Terry Costa Friday, August 31st to Sunday, September 2nd

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s time for students to celebrate the back-to-school season with homecoming. Homecoming is a chance for girls to show off their school spirit, make new friends and make a great first impression with a stylish dress that brings out the best in them at dances and other homecoming events. As the premier special event retailer in the DFW Metroplex, Terry Costa is making homecoming shopping easier. Homecoming girls can find the dresses from a curated collection of the latest styles. Join Terry Costa and its team of excited and fashion-loving consultants from Friday, August 31 to Sunday, September 2, for the Ava Presley homecoming pop-up event.“We’re excited to offer the trendy, fabulous dresses from the homecoming 2024 line by up-and-coming designer Ava Presley,” Terry Costa Owner and CEO Tina Loyd said.Ava Presley is an up-and-coming designer line full of short and long dresses that flawlessly combine modern trends with head-turning styles. This line has a range of puff sleeves, side cut-outs, feathers, tweeds and more in gorgeous colors that will make any homecoming girl look great for her special event.Terry Costa is the only premier retailer in the DFW Metroplex that carries Ava Presley’s designs, so don’t miss out. Terry Costa is located in the Preston Valley Shopping Center at the intersection of the LBJ Freeway and Preston Road. With a wide selection of high-quality dresses in Texas, at some of the best prices in the market, there’s something for every girl. For guests who can’t make it into the store, Terry Costa has a website to put dreams within reach for everyone across the United States. For more updates about events and sales or the gorgeous homecoming dresses offered, check out Terry Costa’s Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest.About Terry CostaTerry Costa is the premier Prom, Homecoming, wedding, and other special events retailer. Despite being a small business, it offers the largest selection of high-quality prom, homecoming, and pageant dresses in Texas, with a wide range of price points and some of the best prices in the market. For over 30 years, Terry Costa has provided the DFW Metroplex with the perfect dresses and unforgettable buying experiences. The Terry Costa team prides themselves on being there from your first formal dance to prom, to your wedding day, to your grandchild’s wedding day, and for every event in between. With a dedicated and empowered team, Terry Costa has an unending commitment to putting “dreams within reach.”Terry Costa is open seven days a week and always welcomes walk-ins. Additional information about Terry Costa and the wide selection of dresses can be found on the Terry Costa Website, Bridal Instagram, Prom Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest.###

