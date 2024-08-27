John PayCheck Kicks Off Month Long Cross-State Going Nowhere Fast Pop-Up Show Tour, Bound To More Than 20 States

John PayCheck | Photo: Kevin McCabe Tour Poster

Only son of outlaw country pioneer Johnny PayCheck embarks on an open-mic night & pop-up show venture, documenting his progress along the way on social media.

I’m basically just taking my music and message directly to the people in a grassroots manner, having fun with it, and hopefully making as many new friends, fans & artists as we can along the way.” — John PayCheck, Country Singer-Songwriter

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neo-traditional country singer-songwriter and recording artist John PayCheck, only son of outlaw country pioneer Johnny PayCheck, kicked off his Going Nowhere Fast pop-up show tour today in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina at Tobacco Wood Brewing. PayCheck and his band will make their way through more than 20 states throughout the Midwest, South, Eastern Seaboard, Texas and Southwest. They’ll be targeting and hosting as many open-mic nights, record shops and pop-up show performance locations he can find along the way, documenting his progress and sharing updates on his performance locations on his FaceBook, Tik Tok and Instagram channels. Venues and record shops who are willing to host a listening party PayCheck and his band are encouraged to connect on social media or email at countrymusic@johnpaycheck.com.

“I’m basically just taking my music and message directly to the people in a grassroots manner, having fun with it, and hopefully making as many new friends, fans & artists as we can along the way,” says PayCheck. “I’m using this as the kickoff for my new CD, More Days Behind. We have a limited number of copies just for this tour before the official release on November 1st. I wanted to do something a little different this time, so off we go on a pop-up promo tour. I’m excited!”

2024 Going Nowhere Fast Tour:

**For tour updates & TBA locations follow John PayCheck’s FaceBook, Tik Tok and Instagram

27 AUG - Raleigh-Durham, N.C. - Tobacco Wood Brewing

28 AUG - Charleston, S.C. - TBA

29 AUG - Rome, Ga. - Cherokee Country Club

29 AUG - Rome, Ga. - Alibi Prohibition & Combat Market

30 AUG - Birmingham, Ala. - TBA

31 AUG - Pensacola , Fla. - TBA

02 SEP - New Orleans, La. - TBA

03 SEP - Galveston, Tex. - Huli Huli Hut

04 SEP - San Antonio, Tex. - TBA

05 SEP - Fredericksburg, Tex. -TBA

06 SEP - Fort Worth, Tex. - TBA

07 SEP - Little Rock, Ark. - TBA

08 SEP - Oklahoma City, Okla. - TBA

09 SEP - Albuquerque, N.M. - TBA

10 SEP - Denver, Colo. - TBA

12 SEP - Wichita, Kan. - Wichita Union Stockyards

13 SEP - Lincoln, Neb. - TBA

14 SEP - Des Moines, Iowa - TBA

15 SEP - Minneapolis, Minn. - TBA

16 SEP - Milwaukee, Wisc. - TBA

17 SEP - Chicago, Ill.- TBA

19 SEP - Grand Rapids, Mich. - TBA

20 SEP - Indianapolis, Ind. - TBA

21 SEP - Louisville, Ky. - TBA

22 SEP - Cincinnati, Ohio - TBA

23 SEP - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Scarpaci's

24 SEP - Rochester, N.Y. - TBA

25 SEP - Boston, Mass. - TBA

26 SEP - New York, N.Y. - TBA

About John PayCheck:

John PayCheck, son of country music legend Johnny PayCheck, embodies tradition while forging his own path in the industry. He grew up surrounded by legends, with music ingrained in his everyday life. John’s musical journey began humbly as a roadie, where he learned about the business while traveling with his father.

Two major events diverted him from music temporarily: his father's passing in 2003 led him to explore other passions in firefighting and technology, and the events of 9/11 spurred him to serve his country as an Army aviator. John still serves as a Reserve Army Officer in Europe. Despite his hiatus, music remained a constant thread in his life, drawing him back after 20 years.

As a combat veteran, farmer, and devoted family man, John’s return to music was fueled by industry support and the encouragement of fellow country music legacy kids. A CMA member and BMI songwriter, his first single “Lone Stars” charted on radio, a significant milestone in his career. With a unique vocal style and deep-rooted appreciation for classic country, he continues his family's legacy while embracing the genre's evolution. As the next generation of PayCheck emerges, John stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of country music and the profound bond with his father.

He has been invited to perform at the Grand Ole Opry. He has shared the stage with Chris Janson, Confederate Railroad, Dallas Moore and others. He has written with Erin Enderlin, Scott Gabbey, and has more. John is building his own career despite the shadow of his father's and who knows what the future holds; but it is exciting to see and be a part of.

