Comer Reiterates Document Request to OMB Related to Constitutionality of Biden-Harris Administration’s Voting Executive Order

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is today continuing oversight of the Biden-Harris Administration’s lack of constitutional and statutory authority to enact Executive Order 14019 on Promoting Access to Voting. In a letter to Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Shalanda Young, Chairman Comer reiterates outstanding requests for documents and communications related to the development and implementation of Executive Order 14019.

“The Committee received a short letter response from Office of Management and Budget (OMB) over one month past the deadline, in which none of the requested documents or communications were produced. Additionally, OMB has not provided a timeline for the production of responsive documents despite several requests by Committee staff to work with your agency on this matter to obtain the requested documents and communications,” Chairman Comer wrote.

In June 2022, Oversight Committee and Committee on House Administration Republicans sent a letter to the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) and U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) expressing concern that the Executive Order goes beyond the power of the President and the statutory authority given to federal agencies. Chairman Comer and Oversight Republicans initiated a probe into Executive Order 14019 on May 13, 2024 by requesting documents and communications from OMB related to the creation and implementation of Executive Order 14019.

“If OMB continues to fail to produce the requested documents by August XX, 2024, the Committee will consider additional measures, including use of the compulsory process, to gain compliance and obtain this critical material,” Chairman Comer continued.

Read the letter to OMB Director Shalanda Young here.

