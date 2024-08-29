Alycia Andrews Champions Women in Tech, Leading SABEN’s Mission to Connect South African Students

SABEN Woman in Tech

Alycia Andrews, a trailblazer for women in tech, connecting South African students, driving digital transformation, and bridging the educational divide

Value-based leadership and mentorship are at the forefront of driving success in the tech industry. Empowering others through integrity and guidance is essential for fostering growth.” — Alycia Andrews

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of Tech Woman Month, Global One celebrates Alycia Andrews, Operations Manager at the South African Broadband Networks Organisation (SABEN). Alycia’s journey in the tech industry highlights her resilience, leadership, and dedication to bridging the digital divide in South Africa, ensuring that students nationwide have the connectivity they need to succeed.

A Journey Rooted in Engineering and Project Management

Alycia Andrews began her career studying civil engineering at Stellenbosch University. She found her passion in project management while working with various engineering firms. Her work with companies like Dimension Data and Frogfoot provided her with invaluable experience in service delivery and operations management, particularly in telecommunications infrastructure. As a proud member of Women in Tech, Alycia continues to advocate for greater representation and leadership of women in the industry

Alycia’s transition from engineering to project management was driven by her organisational and strategic skills. She quickly rose through the ranks, gaining a deep understanding of the tech industry and laying the groundwork for her future success at SABEN.

Overcoming Barriers in a Male-Dominated Industry

The tech industry is notoriously male-dominated, and Alycia faced significant resistance from colleagues who doubted her abilities. However, her determination and resilience allowed her to break through these barriers. Alycia believes in value-based leadership, emphasising integrity, transparency, and a strong sense of purpose. These qualities, she asserts, are crucial for any leader, especially women in the tech industry.

The Role of Mentorship

Mentorship has been instrumental in Alycia’s career. She credits her success to the guidance of mentors who recognised her potential and provided support. Early in her career, an experienced engineer taught her the importance of professionalism and effective communication. Later, a female project manager at Dimension Data gave Alycia her first opportunity in project management, helping her develop the skills needed to excel in the field.

For Alycia, mentorship is not just about passing on knowledge but empowering others to achieve their full potential. She encourages women in tech to seek out mentors who can guide them through the challenges of the industry.

Leading SABEN in Digital Transformation

As Operations Manager at SABEN, Alycia plays a critical role in driving digital transformation across South Africa. SABEN’s mission is to connect educational institutions nationwide, providing students with the digital tools they need for success. Under Alycia’s leadership, SABEN has significantly improved connectivity for students, particularly in underserved areas.

Alycia’s work at SABEN goes beyond providing internet access. She is dedicated to creating opportunities for students to engage with technology meaningfully. By ensuring that educational institutions have the necessary infrastructure, Alycia is helping to level the playing field for students from all backgrounds.

The Future of Technology and Women in the Workforce

Alycia sees technology as a powerful tool for empowering women in the workforce, particularly in emerging markets like South Africa. She believes that as technology evolves, it will create new opportunities for women, but challenges remain in ensuring they have the necessary skills and opportunities to thrive.

One area of technology that excites Alycia is artificial intelligence (AI). At SABEN, they are exploring how AI can improve service delivery and enhance the user experience. Alycia believes that AI and other emerging technologies will open up new possibilities for women in tech, offering roles that are both challenging and rewarding.

Marketing Strategies and Future Plans

Looking ahead, Alycia is focused on ensuring that SABEN’s marketing strategies reflect its mission of bridging the digital divide. She is passionate about using marketing to promote SABEN’s services and raise awareness about the importance of connectivity in education. Alycia is exploring new ways to engage with educational institutions and stakeholders, aiming to expand SABEN’s reach and impact.

SABEN has ambitious plans for the future, including exploring new technologies and partnerships to connect even more students across South Africa. Alycia is committed to continuing her work to ensure that SABEN remains at the forefront of digital education.

Conclusion

Alycia Andrews exemplifies what can be achieved with passion, perseverance, and mentorship. Her journey in the tech industry showcases the power of women in leadership and their potential to make a significant impact. As SABEN continues to improve connectivity for students across South Africa, Alycia’s work will inspire others, proving that with the right support and determination, anything is possible.

About SABEN:

SABEN (South African Broadband Education Networks) is a non-profit organization committed to bridging the digital divide in South Africa by providing robust digital infrastructure and fostering technological integration in educational institutions. To date, SABEN has connected over 600,000 students across the country, ensuring access to quality education for all.

