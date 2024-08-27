Experience the Tropics on Toronto’s Waterfront: Toronto Palapa Tours Launches Unique Floating Bar Adventure

Tropical Toronto Cruise

Escape the ordinary the rest of this summer with Toronto Palapa Tours (a floating Tiki Bar), the newest and most exciting way to enjoy the city’s waterfront!

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toronto Palapa Tours has introduced a new experience on the city’s waterfront, offering a unique way to explore the Toronto Islands. Launching in time for the summer season, Toronto Palapa Tours brings the atmosphere of a tropical getaway to the local waters, providing a distinctive opportunity for relaxation and recreation.Toronto Palapa Tours operates as a licensed entity of Palapa Tours International , which also has a location in Ottawa and plans to expand to Mexico soon. Palapa Tours International is committed to providing unique and memorable experiences across various locations. More information on the head office and its offerings can be found at www.palapa.tours.The fleet in Toronto features 18ft x 18ft octagon-shaped floating Palapa bars, designed to blend elements of comfort and adventure. These vessels are equipped with a Bluetooth sound system, bar stools, a flat-screen TV, a fully functioning washroom and of course a full "Tiki Bar" capable of serving up 100's of cocktails. The service accommodates a variety of events, including bachelorette parties, corporate gatherings, and more, with options ranging from 90-minute tours to full-day charters.Toronto Palapa Tours is co-founded by Matt Slaman, the owner of Pirate Life in Toronto. Matt brings his expertise in creating fun, immersive experiences on the water. He remarks, "If you’re ready to trade the pirate's life for a slice of paradise, the Palapa boats are the perfect way to set sail into summer fun!"Co-founder Mike Karpishka explains, “The concept was developed to offer something unique to the people of Toronto, particularly in light of recent challenges. The goal was to provide a tropical experience that allows for an escape within the city itself.”Gaby Saucedo, co-founder and native of Mexico City, adds, “The Palapa is a symbol of relaxation in Mexico. The tours offer an opportunity to disconnect and enjoy the natural beauty of Toronto’s waterfront from a fresh perspective.”Toronto Palapa Tours provides an experience designed to cater to diverse occasions, with customizable options available to meet specific needs. The focus remains on delivering a memorable outing in a serene setting.Media InvitationMedia representatives and their teams are invited to experience Toronto Palapa Tours and gain firsthand insight into this unique addition to Toronto’s summer activities.Booking InformationFor booking details and additional information, visit www.torontopalapa.tours. For press inquiries or to arrange an interview with the founders, contact Mike Karpishka or Gaby Saucedo at 343-204-5599 or via email at info@torontopalapa.tours.Life is too Short for Normal—experience Toronto Palapa Tours today!

