Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,300 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,092 in the last 365 days.

County to cover how CARE Court, SB 43 to be implemented

A presentation on how Tulare County will meet state requirements when it comes to provide services to those with severe mental health issues will be presented at the next Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

County to cover how CARE Court, SB 43 to be implemented

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more