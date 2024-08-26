DOJ sues software company over rental price fixing, a practice S.F. just banned

The Biden administration, California and seven other states sued a property-management company Friday for providing software that allegedly enables landlords to inflate rents and avoid competition. Last month, San Francisco became the first U.S. city to ban the practice.

