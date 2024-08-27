Industry Tailored CRM Software for Real Estate Agents and Teams: RealHub 365 is Affordable, Powerful, and Contract-Free

Top Rated Real Estate CRM

FL, US, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a changing, yet opportunity-rich, real estate industry where efficiency and productivity are paramount, a core-focused CRM software platform has emerged to simplify the way agents manage their businesses. Developed by real estate brokers and agents themselves, this innovative solution is set to provide top-tier functionality at a fraction of the cost of other leading platforms.The RealHub 365 CRM software has been meticulously designed to address the specific needs of real estate professionals. By focusing on features that are truly meaningful and beneficial, like clean luxury IDX websites for the entire team, social media management to consolidate efforts into one simple place, drip campaigns, integrations to Google tools, and ease of use for any agent at any level. The platform aims to empower agents to maximize their productivity and success in the competitive market.Karen Holder, Founder & CEO as well as long-time Florida Broker, said about RealHub 365, “Your team deserves a CRM that's as driven as you are without the gimmicks of add-on pricing. RealHub 365 is where simplicity, performance, and real estate expertise meet!”One of the standout features of this platform is its affordability. Unlike other CRM software options that may come with hefty price tags, this solution offers comparable functionality but at a significantly lower cost. By eliminating the need for long-term contracts, RealHub 365 believes in earning the agent's commitment through the delivery of a robust solution that genuinely helps them grow their business.Karen further added, "We understand the challenges that real estate agents face in managing their operations effectively while striving to achieve growth and success, we live it every day in our own markets! Our platform is a response to these challenges, offering a powerful yet cost-effective solution to help agents spend valuable time working ON their businesses and not IN their businesses."SOCIAL - Save HOURS each week or even each day with intuitive tools like Social. Create, deploy, manage and schedule all on social media posts and ads in a full-service solution within the RealHub 365 CRM.LEADS - Route leads based on the team leader’s preference for best chance of success among team members. Set and forget or actively manage, the control is in the team leader’s hands.MOBILE - A true mobile app that enables you to take the office with you. Be productive while waiting for clients to show up by getting alerts for things like tasks, birthdays, etc. and send emails and texts on-the-go, all while recording it back to the contact’s history so you never skip a beat.IDX Website - Don’t just exist! Convince every client, prospect and future lead that are a professional and are in this business to deliver the anticipated results hoped for. Capture leads on sites, create blog posts instantly with AI tools, grow your following and become a recognized pro in your market!All-Inclusive Feature Quick List:*Luxury IDX*Built in Social media Integration*Auto-Generated QR Codes*Testimonial Link that populates on website and Google Biz page*Integrated AI content Builder throughout CRM (Blog, Emails and any content for site)*Smart AI assistant that tends to your site visitors while you attend to your showings*Pre-made flyers for listings with ability to download, print or post to social media*Industry Exclusive Seamless Skyslope Integration*Google Calendar Sync*DropBox and Google Drive document sharing integration*Deep connect G4 Analytics*Fully Responsive App for IOS and AndroidRealHub 365’s management team is seeing increased adoption among real estate teams primarily due to ease of control, visibility, and agents actually using the CRM that’s often provided by the team leader. It’s time to stop wasting money on software that team members simply won’t use because it’s too complicated and bulky. Teams should expect to see cost reductions, increased productivity, and revenue growth as key benefits of migrating to the RealHub 365 platform.Real estate agents and teams are invited to experience the capabilities of this revolutionary CRM software firsthand by signing up for a demo. By embracing this new solution, professionals in the real estate industry can look forward to a more efficient and effective way of managing their businesses and achieving their goals.For more information and to sign up for a demo, schedule here

