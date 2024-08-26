STN: BL 125603
Proper Name: autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane
Tradename: MACI
Manufacturer: Vericel Corporation
Indication

  • MACI is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults.

Product Information

Supporting Documents