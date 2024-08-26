Second Phase of Adirondack Rail Trail   Complete

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of construction and the ahead-of-schedule opening of the second phase of the Adirondack Rail Trail from Saranac Lake to Floodwood Road. In addition, New York State recently awarded the contract for rail trail construction from Floodwood Road to Tupper Lake and work will begin immediately on the final phase of the 34-mile, multi-use recreational corridor for outdoor adventurers between Tupper Lake and Lake Placid.

"The unparalleled beauty of the Adirondacks provides world-class natural landscapes with many local communities ready to welcome rail trail visitors from across the globe, enhancing access to nature and boosting local economies” Governor Hochul said. “These milestones bring us closer to the completion of the project and I look forward to the final rollout to open the trail for all to enjoy.”

Upon completion of all three phases of construction, the Adirondack Rail Trail will be open year-round, free of charge, for hikers, bikers, cross-country skiers, and snowmobile enthusiasts and connect the communities of Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, and Tupper Lake. The route will provide visitors with the opportunity to enjoy the unique charm and amenities of each community while providing access to miles of breathtaking trails, numerous campsites, and abundant waterways in the Forest Preserve lands adjacent to the corridor. Along the Rail Trail, interpretive signage will help visitors learn about the history of the railway, cultures of adjacent communities, and surrounding lands and waters.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Office of General Services (OGS) awarded Kubricky Construction Corp. of Wilton, Saratoga County, the $7.4-million contract for the third phase of construction. Funding for this phase and the Saranac Lake Union Depot restoration includes $13.1 million from the 2022 Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022, in addition to investments from NY Works and State’s Environmental Protection Fund.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “The Adirondack Rail Trail is already connecting New Yorkers to nature and attracting visitors to the region’s wide-ranging, multi-seasonal opportunities for recreation. Today’s milestone marks another significant step in ongoing construction along the Adirondack Rail Trail’s multi-use recreational corridor. As the final phase of construction planning begins, DEC reminds visitors and neighbors to avoid use in all closed portions of the trail so workers and the public can stay safe as this world-class shared use path is built for the enjoyment of all.”

New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Moy said, “Today’s announcement marks an important milestone in the establishment of the Adirondack Rail Trail that will span across one of New York State’s most scenic regions, connecting Lake Placid to Tupper Lake. OGS is proud to continue working with DEC on this final phase of construction and looks forward to the completion of this incredible recreational destination that will be accessible year-round for everyone.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The Adirondack Rail Trail is already one of New York State’s must-see attractions and it just keeps getting better. With the addition of the just-completed second phase, this world-class recreational trail will allow hikers, bikers and cross-country skiers to further explore one of New York’s most picturesque regions and do so without the need for a car. The State Department of Transportation is proud to have played a role in making this scenic treasure a reality and we urge everyone – New Yorkers and visitors to our state alike – to get out and experience the beauty of the Adirondack Rail Trail.”

During this time, public use on the phase three trail/Floodwood Road through Tupper Lake is prohibited for the safety of the public and construction crews. As with previous work along the trail, these closures allow for construction crews and large machinery and trucks to safely move along and adjacent to the trail. Phase three will include a winter pause in construction during snowmobile season from Dec. 9, 2024 through March 31, 2025.

Kubricky Construction completed phase one of the trail from Lake Placid to Saranac Lake in late 2023. Rifenburg Construction completed the $8.75-million construction for the second phase of the Adirondack Rail Trail which began in summer 2023 and is now complete with the exception of a portion of the trail that will be temporarily reclosed in October 2024 for season-specific work on a stretch of the trail from Saranac Lake to Floodwood Road.

In addition to trail construction, DEC continues to upgrade the Saranac Lake Union Depot prior to an anticipated request for proposals for operations resulting in public use and access at the site. Installation of a new roof is ongoing, using materials that align with the historic integrity and aesthetic of this DEC-owned site. Tupper Lake and Lake Placid are also planning improvements to depots in those communities, including landscaping and interpretive signage, as well as parking and other infrastructure to improve access and ease of use for adjacent communities and trail users.

OGS will continue to oversee trail design and construction throughout all three phases.

The project is part of DEC's strategic investments through the Adventure NY Initiative to enhance public access to State lands and facilities and connect people with nature and the outdoors. The trail is designed to be accessible by people of all abilities to the maximum extent practicable. Most of the trail surface will consist of compacted crushed stone. The trail will be paved in select areas within the village of Saranac Lake and on small sections of trail over bridges

Assemblymember Billy Jones said, “The completion of the Second Phase of the Adirondack Rail Trail is great news for many outdoor enthusiasts and the local businesses that support them. Congratulations to all the state agencies involved and the construction team for being ahead of schedule, and I look forward to seeing the trail finished after the final phase of construction.”

Assemblymember Matthew Simpson said, “The further development of outdoor recreational assets further positions the Adirondacks and the State of New York as a preeminent destination for outdoor enthusiast residents and visitors alike. The Adirondacks are a treasure that should be shared with and experienced by all. I thank the Governor for her ongoing commitment to the Park, DEC and OGS Officials for their successful oversight of this project, and the many stakeholders involved who made this incredible addition a reality.”

Work to transform the trail started in October 2020 when the State Department of Transportation (DOT) worked to remove rail infrastructure from the Tupper Lake to Lake Placid segment of the corridor. In March 2022, DEC and DOT announced the transfer of jurisdiction to DEC, marking the formal completion of the rail removal phase and the start of the formal trail design and construction phase. With the transfer of jurisdiction, DEC assumed management of public safety and recreational activities, as well as maintenance, along this segment of the corridor.

Upon completion of construction, DEC will assume day-to-day management of the trail, working closely with stakeholders and municipalities. Up-to-date information on corridor conditions, phases of construction, guidance on interim recreation, and a public use map are available on DEC's Remsen-Lake Placid Travel Corridor webpage. Additional details about the 2020 Remsen-Lake Placid Travel Corridor Unit Management Plan Amendment/Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement are also available on DEC's website.