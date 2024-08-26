446th AW demonstrates international interoperability at Pacific Airshow Gold Coast

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 728th Airlift Squadron and 313th Airlift Squadron supported U.S. Navy involvement in the Pacific Airshow Gold Coast and also participated in the show, in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, from August 15-18, 2024.

The mission to Surfer’s Paradise Beach began with transporting the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, also known as the “Leap Frogs,” the Navy’s premiere jumping team, over 8,500 miles, to their Australian airshow debut.

“Working with the 313th and 728th AS C-17 crew has been phenomenal,” said U.S. Navy Lt. Nick Obletz, officer in charge of the Navy Parachute Team. “The professionalism of the crew is emblematic to the interoperability of the Navy and Air Force team.”

The 446th crews performed as the sole C-17 demonstration, showcasing the tactical prowess of the most flexible cargo aircraft to enter the airlift force. This demonstration was performed for over 330,000 people in what is described by the Pacific Airshow organization as “a global spectacle-scale celebration of mateship, family, friends, and awe-inspiring feats of aviation meshed with the enticing thrill of sports, entertainment, art, and technology.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome everyone back to the Gold Coast for our second year,” said Kevin Elliott, Pacific Airshow Gold Coast Director. He assured fans that 2024 would be “even bigger and more exciting both in the air and on the ground in Surfers Paradise.”

According to U.S. Air Force Maj. Jake Novick, 728th AS C-17 pilot, participating in international airshows such as this are important because it gives the public a sense of air power and the expertise of the Air Force Reserves.

“Participating in airshows and events such as this provides a unique opportunity to showcase the expertise of our Reserve Airmen,” said Novick. “It also goes a long way toward building stronger relationships with our international partners”

