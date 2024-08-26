Tips for Hunters on Establishing Good Landowner Relations for Deer Season

CONTACT:

August 26, 2024

Concord, NH – Fall archery season for deer (September 15–December 15) is under four weeks away, with muzzleloader and firearms seasons fast approaching in November. Hunters on a quest for a trophy buck can do a lot to help promote positive landowner relations. “Remember that access to private land is a privilege provided through the generosity of the landowner,” said Mark Beauchesne, Landowner Relations Coordinator for the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. “With more than 70% of New Hampshire’s land in private ownership, practicing good landowner relations is key to maintaining access to private property now and for future generations.”

Here are some tips:

Even if you had landowner permission to hunt during the fall of last year, check back in with property owners to discuss this fall’s season dates and to make sure nothing has changed during the year.

Demonstrate good landowner relations in front of youth before, during, and after youth deer-hunting weekend, October 26 and 27. Ask permission and follow landowner requests.

Remember that you are the guest of the landowner. Treat their property with the same care and respect that you would if it were your own.

Never park on lawns or block roadways, driveways, trails, crossings, or gates. Leave all gates and barriers as you found them.

Do not hunt near buildings, livestock, active logging operations, or hiking trails.

Make an effort to express your appreciation to the landowner. Follow up with a note of thanks, a small token of appreciation, or offer up assistance with a task or chore. Your ongoing communication with landowners makes a world of difference.

As of January 1, new laws applying to the placement of tree stands and game cameras took effect that make developing proactive relationships with private landowners a priority for hunters:

Hunters are required to have written or verbal landowner permission to place game cameras on their property. State and municipal lands are exempt. Permissions granted expire on December 31 of each year unless extended or revoked by the landowner.

A portable or temporary tree stand or observation blind may be placed on the land of another person from April 25–June 1 and from August 1–December 31. All portable or temporary tree stands or observation blinds must be removed from the property by June 1, unless allowed by permission from the property owner or designee.

All tree stands or observation blinds must be labeled with the name and contact information of the owner in a clearly visible manner.

To learn more about what’s new for all hunters in the 2024-25 season, and for a complete listing of Granite State hunting regulations, visit www.eregulations.com/newhampshire/hunting/.

For more information about deer hunting, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/deer-hunting-new-hampshire. For more information about NHFG’s Landowner Relations Program, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/landowner-relations-program.