August 25, 2024 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE CHINA COAST GUARD VESSELS RAMMING AND USING WATER CANNON ON BRP DATU SANDAY I urge all concerned government agencies to explore all legal avenues, including the possibility of having an international arbitration to step in to hold China accountable for its repeated and dangerous maneuvers against our vessels. Paulit-ulit na nalalagay sa panganib ang kaligtasan at buhay ng ating mga kababayan. Sobra na. Nanadya na talaga sila para gumamit tayo ng dahas. Wala tayong nilalabag na anumang international laws dahil sakop ng EEZ ang mga isinasagawang maritime activities ng ating maritime personnel. Wala akong nakikitang dahilan para pagmalupitan ang ating mga kababayan. These unprofessional, illegal, and provocative actions by Chinese vessels necessitate a firm response to protect our sovereign rights and ensure the safety of our troops and our maritime operations within our Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). By doing so, we can uphold the rule of law and reinforce our commitment to a rules-based international order.

