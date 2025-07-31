PHILIPPINES, July 31 - Press Release

July 31, 2025 Legarda designated Chair of Senate Committee on Culture and the Arts Four-term Senator Loren Legarda has been designated as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Culture and the Arts for the 20th Congress, reaffirming her longstanding commitment to cultural preservation and national identity. "I am honored by the trust of my colleagues and the Senate as an institution in choosing me to lead this important Committee. Through this Chairmanship, I am committed to deepening the understanding that our shared history, culture, and traditions, both tangible and intangible, are more than just markers of our identity. Arts and culture generate potential opportunities for development deserving of our utmost respect, protection, and promotion. " Legarda said. A staunch and consistent champion of Philippine culture and the arts, Legarda has long led initiatives that elevate Filipino ingenuity on the global stage. She is the visionary and principal advocate behind the Philippines' return to the Venice Biennale, the world's most prestigious contemporary art platform, after a 51-year hiatus. She is also the key proponent of the country's historic role as Guest of Honour at the 2025 Frankfurt Book Fair, the largest book trade fair in the world. "Too often, culture and the arts are overlooked, perceived as beautiful and meaningful, but disconnected from the realities of daily life and economic survival. This is the misconception I am determined to redefine. Culture and the arts create livelihoods, businesses, and uplift local communities. They are threads that weave our national narrative and inspire creative innovation, building our nation toward inclusive and sustainable growth," Legarda stated. Legarda is the author and co-sponsor of landmark legislation, Republic Act No. 10066, or the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009, which provides for the protection and conservation of the country's cultural heritage. She is also the author of RA 10908, the Integrated History Act of 2016, mandating the inclusion of Filipino-Muslim and Indigenous Peoples' history, culture, and identity in the study of Philippine history. She authored and served as principal sponsor of RA 11961, which strengthens heritage conservation through cultural mapping and an enhanced cultural heritage education program. For her leadership and untiring support for art and culture, she was conferred the Dangal ng Haraya - Patron of Arts and Culture Award by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA). For her advocacy and significant contributions to the rights and welfare of Indigenous Peoples, various groups have honored her with titles such as Bai a Labi by the Marawi Sultanate; Tukwifi, which means 'bright star' by the Cordillera Indigenous Elected Women's Leaders League; Cuyong Adlaw Dulpa-an Labaw sa Kadunggan by the Panay Bukidnon from the Visayas, which translates to 'shining sun rising in power'; and Bae Matumpis by the cultural communities of Mindanao, which means 'the one who takes care.' Legarda itinalaga bilang Tagapangulo ng Senate Committee on Culture and the Arts Itinalaga bilang Tagapangulo ng Senate Committee on Culture and the Arts para sa Ika-20 Kongreso si Senador Loren Legarda, na nasa ika-apat na termino, bilang patunay ng kanyang matagal nang adbokasiya para sa pangangalaga ng kultura at pambansang pagkakakilanlan. "Ikinararangal ko ang tiwala ng aking mga kasamahan at ng buong Senado sa pagkakahirang sa akin upang pamunuan ang mahalagang Komiteng ito. Sa pamamagitan ng aking pagiging Tagapangulo, pinagtitibay ko ang pag-unawa na ang ating kolektibong kasaysayan, kultura, at mga tradisyon, mapa-materyal man o di-materyal, ay higit pa sa palatandaan ng ating pagkakakilanlan. Ang sining at kultura ay nagbubukas ng mga oportunidad para sa kaunlaran na nararapat lamang igalang, pangalagaan, at itaguyod," pahayag ni Legarda. Isang masigasig at matatag na tagapagtaguyod ng kulturang Pilipino at sining, si Legarda ang nanguna sa mga inisyatibong nag-angat sa kakayahang Pilipino sa pandaigdigang entablado. Siya ang pangunahing nagtulak sa pagbabalik ng Pilipinas sa Venice Biennale, ang pinakamalaking pandaigdigang plataporma para sa kontemporaryong sining, matapos ang 51 taon ng hindi pagkakasali rito. Siya rin ang pangunahing nagsulong ng makasaysayang paglahok ng bansa bilang Guest of Honour sa 2025 Frankfurt Book Fair, ang pinakamalaking trade fair para sa aklat sa buong mundo. "Madalas, ang kultura at sining ay itinuturing na maganda at makahulugan ngunit hiwalay sa pang-araw-araw na buhay at kabuhayan. Ito ang pananaw na nais kong baguhin. Ang kultura at sining ay lumilikha ng kabuhayan, negosyo, at nagbibigay ng pag-angat sa mga lokal na komunidad. Sila ang mga hibla na bumubuo ng ating pambansang salaysay at nagbibigay-inspirasyon sa malikhaing inobasyon, patungo sa isang inklusibo at sustenableng pag-unlad," dagdag ni Legarda. Si Legarda ang pangunahing may-akda at co-sponsor ng Republic Act No. 10066, o ang National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009, na naglalayong protektahan at pangalagaan ang pamanang pangkultura ng bansa. Siya rin ang may-akda ng RA 10908, ang Integrated History Act of 2016, na nag-uutos na isama sa pag-aaral ng kasaysayan ng Pilipinas ang kasaysayan, kultura, at pagkakakilanlan ng mga Pilipinong Muslim at Katutubong Pamayanan. Siya rin ang may-akda at pangunahing tagapagtaguyod ng RA 11961 na nagpapalakas sa pangangalaga ng pamanang pangkultura sa pamamagitan ng cultural mapping at pinalawak na programa sa edukasyong pangkultura. Bilang pagkilala sa kanyang pamumuno at walang sawang suporta para sa kultura at sining, iginawad sa kanya ng National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) ang Dangal ng Haraya - Patron of Arts and Culture Award. Bilang pagkilala naman sa kanyang adbokasiya at mahalagang kontribusyon sa karapatan at kapakanan ng mga katutubong pamayanan, pinarangalan siya ng iba't ibang grupo ng mga titulong gaya ng Bai a Labi ng Marawi Sultanate; Tukwifi, na nangangahulugang 'bright star,' mula sa Cordillera Indigenous Elected Women's Leaders League; Cuyong Adlaw Dulpa-an Labaw sa Kadunggan mula sa Panay Bukidnon sa Visayas, na ang ibig sabihin ay 'shining sun rising in power'; at Bae Matumpis mula sa mga pamayanang kultural ng Mindanao, na nangangahulugang 'the one who takes care.'

