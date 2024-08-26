PHILIPPINES, August 26 - Press Release

August 25, 2024 Cayetano highlights importance of parental support in Filipino youth's success Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Saturday underscored the crucial role of parental support in the success of Filipino youth in their chosen careers. Cayetano shared this message to the graduates of the Philippine State College of Aeronautics (PhilSCA) and their parents during the commencement ceremony on August 24, 2024 held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City. "The people who will encourage you, help you, fund you, push you, and pick you up are in this room. Who are they? Your parents, professors, best friends, brothers, and sisters, because they're the most important people to us," he told the graduates. "What they say matters and hurts us the most: 'hindi mo kaya', 'mali ang ambisyon mo', 'hindi ka marunong,'" he continued. Cayetano said this is why it is important for both parents and the youth to maintain open communication about their aspirations in order to avoid unnecessary disappointments. "You (graduates) have to talk about your vision. And parents, you have to talk to them din kasi minsan y'ung iniisip niyo kung saan sila 10 years from now, iba sa iniisip nila," he said. If there is no communication, he added, "mag-aaway talaga kayo." He encouraged parents to provide guidance and encouragement while trusting that their children are "old enough, mature enough, and smart enough" to decide for themselves. Cayetano also congratulated the graduates for enduring the trials of university life and their parents for their sacrifices. At the same time, he challenged them to uphold the standards of their prestigious university and "to make the right decisions" as they pursue their career goals. "Babantayan namin kayo, and we hope to do our part that government will continue to support na ma-achieve niyo ang inyong vision," he added. Papel ng mga magulang sa tagumpay ng kabataang Pilipino, binigyang diin ni Cayetano Binigyang diin ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Sabado ang kahalagahan ng suporta ng magulang sa pagkamit ng tagumpay ng mga kabataang Pilipino sa kanilang napiling karera. Ibinahagi ni Cayetano ang mensaheng ito sa mga nagsipagtapos sa Philippine State College of Aeronautics (PhilSCA) at kanilang mga magulang sa commencement ceremony nitong August 24, 2024 na ginanap sa Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) sa Pasay City. "The people who will encourage you, help you, fund you, push you, and pick you up are in this room. Who are they? Your parents, professors, best friends, brothers, and sisters, because they're the most important people to us," wika niya sa mga graduate. "What they say matters and hurts us the most: 'hindi mo kaya', 'mali ang ambisyon mo', 'hindi ka marunong'," pagpapatuloy niya. Ito aniya ang dahilan kaya mahalagang ang mga magulang at ang kabataan ay maging bukas sa isa't isa pagdating sa kanilang mga mithiin sa buhay upang maiwasan ang mga pagtatalo. "You (graduates) have to talk about your vision. And parents, you have to talk to them din kasi minsan y'ung iniisip niyo kung saan sila 10 years from now, iba sa iniisip nila," wika niya. Kung wala aniya ang ganitong ugnayan, "mag-aaway talaga kayo." Hinikayat niya ang mga magulang na magsilbing gabay at magbigay ng lakas ng loob sa kanilang mga anak habang nagtitiwalang ang mga ito ay kaya nang makapagpasya para sa kanilang sarili. Binati rin ni Cayetano ang mga nagsipagtapos para sa kanilang pagtitiis at dedikasyon na pagtagumpayan ang mga pagsubok sa buhay-estudyante, at ang kanilang mga magulang para sa kanilang mga sakripisyo. Kasabay nito, hinamon niya ang mga nagtapos na itaguyod ang mga pamantayan ng kanilang prestigious university at gumawa ng mga tamang desisyon upang marating ang kanilang mga pangarap. "Babantayan namin kayo, and we hope to do our part that government will continue to support na ma-achieve niyo ang inyong vision," dagdag niya. ------------- Attached link of the livestream: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/PjHAf5kfQ9t9WwAf/?mibextid=ox5AEW

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.