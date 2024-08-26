PRIB: Shiela Guo transferred to the Senate

PHILIPPINES, August 26 - Press Release

August 26, 2024 SHIELA GUO TRANSFERRED TO THE SENATE The Philippine Senate has assumed custody of Shiela Guo, the sister of former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, from the National Bureau of Investigation as of 12:29 p.m., Monday, August 26, 2024. Guo, along with her companion Cassandra Li Ong, is scheduled to appear at a Senate hearing on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, regarding the alleged illegal activities of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO). The Senate medical team has examined Guo to ensure her physical and mental health. The Senate security team led by Sergeant-at-Arms Lt. Gen. Roberto Ancan PA (Ret) has assured the protection and safety of Guo inside the Senate premises. A round-the-clock security team is posted near Guo's accommodation. Further updates will be issued as they develop. Atty. Arnel Jose S. Bañas Spokesperson

