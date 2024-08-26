PHILIPPINES, August 26 - Press Release

August 25, 2024 Tolentino, AFP award scholarship grants to outstanding ROTC college students A total of 270 cadets of the Philippine Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) program were awarded scholarship grants by Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). The awarding of the scholarships worth P50,000 for each cadet was held at the closing ceremony of the national championships of the Philippine ROTC Games held this weekend at the Cavite State University (CVSU) campus in Indang, Cavite. "The scholarships were given as an incentive for the outstanding performance of the 270 cadet-athletes from the three major services of the armed forces - army, navy, and air force - of different colleges and universities across the country," according Tolentino. The senator clarified that the 270 recipients include medalists from the regional qualifiers and national championships this year, and from the initial staging of the PH ROTC Games last year. "This award is meant to encourage them to continue to pursue excellence, both in their chosen sports, as well as their academics," added the senator, the principal proponent of the annual sports competition. "This incentive also shows how the ROTC program is evolving with the times, and opening more windows of opportunities for our youth," Tolentino further noted. Brigadier General Jose Doroteo Jalandoni from the AFP's Reservist and Retiree Affairs service further explained the parameters for choosing the scholars. "To qualify, you have to be a medalist in any of the three regional qualifiers for Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Second, you intend to pursue ROTC and finish the advanced program," said Jalandoni in a press conference with Tolentino and representatives of the national executive committee of the ROTC Games. The senator noted that aside from providing a pathway for the youth to join the military service, whether as an active member or reservist, the ROTC has become a legitimate training ground for developing athletes for the national pool through the ROTC Games. In fact, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), according to National Sports Association (NSA) Affairs Head Anna Ruiz, now considers the ROTC Games as a third venue for scouting and recruiting potential athletes, aside from Palarong Pambansang and the Filipino Youth Games (Batang Pinoy). "In this year's ROTC Games, we saw prospective athletes in target shooting, as well as boxing and kickboxing," Ruiz shared during the press conference. A total of 1,115 cadet-athletes from 151 universities joined this year's national championships, which featured 14 different sports, according to Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Executive Director Atty. Cinderella Jaro. "The increasing participation of students and universities in the games is a reflection of growing support for the ROTC program nationwide," Jaro stressed. The national championships was opened by the Miss ROTC national finals, whose winners were crowned in Tagaytay City last August 17. The PH ROTC Games is a joint initiative of Senator Tolentino, CHED, PSC, and the AFP. CVSU, headed by its president, Dr. Hernando Robles, served as this year's host for the Luzon leg and the national championships. Scholarship grants, iginawad nina Senador Tolentino at AFP para sa mga natatanging kadete ng ROTC Aabot sa 270 kadete ng Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) ang ginawaran ng scholarships nina Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino at Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). Ang paggagawad ng scholarships na nagkakahalaga ng P50,000 bawat kadete ay isinagawa sa closing ceremony ng Philippine ROTC Games sa Cavite State University (CVSU), Indang, Cavite, noong Biyernes ng gabi. "Ang scholarships ay insentibo para sa 270 kadete mula sa tatlong sangay ng sandatahang lakas, kabilang ang army, navy, at air force mula sa mga unibersidad sa buong kapuluan," ayon kay Tolentino. Dagdag pa ng senador na ang mga nakatanggap ng scholarships ay kinabibilangan ng medalists mula sa 2024 at 2023 editions ng ROTC Games. "Layunin ng pagkilalang ito na kumbinsihin ang mga kadete para lalo pang paghusayin ang kanilang sports, gayundin ang kanilang academics," diin ni Tolentino. Ayon naman kay Brigadier General Jose Doroteo Jalandoni ng Reservist and Retiree Affairs service ng AFP, bukod sa pagiging medalist ay dapat nakahanda rin ang kadete na kumpletuhin ang ROTC, gayundin ang advanced program into. Samantala, inihayag ni Anna Ruiz, pinuno ng NSA Affairs ng Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) na itinuturing na ng huli ang ROTC Games bilang scouting venue para sa mga susunod na pambansang atleta. Ito'y bukod pa sa Palarong Pambansa at Batang Pinoy Games, aniya. "Ngayong taon, nakita namin ang ilang natatanging kabataang atleta na maaaring ikonsidera para sa target shooting boxing, at kickboxing," ayon pa kay Ruiz. Umabot sa 1,115 cadet-athletes mula sa 151 universities ang naglaban sa 14 na sports sa ilalim ng PH ROTC Games, ayon kay Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Executive Director Atty. Cinderella Jaro. Ang PH ROTC Games ay magkatuwang na programa nina Senator Tolentino at ng CHED, PSC, at AFP. Samantala, ang Cavite State University ang nagsilbing pangunahing host ng PH ROTC Games 2024.

