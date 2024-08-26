Mako Industries Announces Its Third Acquisition in the Booming North Texas Market

Mako Industries, a commercial and industrial service company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of MD Dutton Plumbing & Backflow.

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mako Industries , a commercial and industrial service company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of MD Dutton Plumbing & Backflow, a commercial and residential Plumbing company.The addition of Dutton strengthens Mako Industries’ presence in North Texas and now provides full coverage for the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex. This purchase represents Mako’s fifth overall acquisition in our commercial services division. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, Mako Industries is a market leader in HVAC, Refrigeration, Plumbing, Electrical and Industrial services.For the last 14 years, Doug Dutton and his experienced staff have served North Richland Hills and the surrounding Ft. Worth market. Doug’s attention to detail and historically high rate of repeat business are testaments to the superior workmanship and customer satisfaction the company provides. The MD Dutton acquisition also allows Mako to enter the residential/home services market and brings a fresh face to an extremely fragmented market.“From the moment we met Doug and his team, it was clear that his work ethic and dedication to service would be a perfect fit for us. His culture, operations, and skilled journeyman plumbers provide an excellent platform for us to expand further,” said Mark Provine, CEO of Mako Industries. “Adding residential services has been a strategic initiative this year, and bringing Dutton into the fold, achieved that goal. We are delighted to welcome Doug and the MD Dutton team into our family and are excited to bring our additional services to his legacy customers.”Mako Industries will continue to seek strategic acquisition opportunities focusing on leading commercial HVAC-R, plumbing, and electrical service providers. Companies interested in joining Mako Industries should contact us at: acquisitions@makoind.com. For more information about Mako Industries, visit www.makoind.com About Mako IndustriesMako Industries is a Houston-based manufacturing and service company focusing on providing turnkey solutions and skilled staff to the Energy, Industrial, Commercial, Renewables, and Public Sector markets around the world, and is supported by 100 years of combined leadership experience.

