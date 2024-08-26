Inspiring New Book Reveals the Bold Life of Bishop William E. Swing

STA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esteemed author and influential leader John W. Weiser introduces his latest book, Grasp the Nettle: Appreciating the Bold Life of Bishop William E. Swing. This compelling work celebrates the extraordinary achievements of Episcopal Bishop William E. Swing and offers readers invaluable lessons drawn from his fearless and faith-driven approach to tackling challenges.In Grasp the Nettle, Weiser chronicles the remarkable journey of Bishop Swing, detailing the many challenging tasks he has undertaken with unwavering courage and deep faith. The book showcases the bishop’s bold problem-solving methods, which are rooted in a profound belief that God’s care provides the ultimate confidence. Through vivid storytelling, Weiser illuminates Bishop Swing’s exceptional achievements and imparts lessons on how readers can draw inspiration from his example.John W. Weiser, a respected figure in interfaith dialogue and legal practice, brings his extensive experience and deep faith to this inspiring narrative. As Chairman of the Senior Advisory Council of the United Religions Initiative, Weiser has dedicated his life to fostering interfaith understanding and collaboration. His previous roles include serving as Chairman of the Board of the Graduate Theological Union and General Counsel of Bechtel Group, Inc. Weiser’s commitment to faith, family, and leadership is evident in his work, including his previous memoir, A Thousand Kisses: A Family Flees the Nazis to a New Life.“Grasp the Nettle: Appreciating the Bold Life of Bishop William E. Swing is more than a biography; it’s an invitation to embrace a life of bold faith and purposeful action,” says Weiser. “Through Bishop Swing’s stories of courage and conviction, I hope readers will find the inspiration to face their own challenges with confidence and determination.”Weiser’s dedication to sharing stories of resilience and hope resonates through his writing and leadership roles. Grasp the Nettle offers readers a profound exploration of how faith and bravery can transform lives and serves as a testament to the transformative power of courage and conviction.Grasp the Nettle: Appreciating the Bold Life of Bishop William E. Swingis available now at Amazon and major retailers and online platforms.About John W. WeiserJohn W. Weiser is a distinguished author, leader, and legal expert renowned for his contributions to interfaith dialogue and legal practice. As Chairman of the Senior Advisory Council of the United Religions Initiative and a former Chairman of the Graduate Theological Union, Weiser has devoted his life to promoting understanding and collaboration among diverse communities. His career includes roles as General Counsel of Bechtel Group, Inc., and a partner at Shearman & Sterling. A devoted family man with a legacy of nine children and eleven grandchildren, Weiser’s previous memoir, A Thousand Kisses: A Family Flees the Nazis to a New Life, reflects his commitment to sharing stories of hope and resilience.For more information, author interviews, or review copies, please contact jwweiser@gmail.com

