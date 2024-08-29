V DIGITAL SERVICES EXPANDS FOOTPRINT IN FLORIDA WITH NEW ORLANDO OFFICE

V Digital Services

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- V Digital Services, a leading full-service digital marketing agency, is proud to announce the opening of its newest branch in Orlando, Florida. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s rapid growth, providing comprehensive digital marketing solutions across the entire state.

With established offices in Miami, Broward-Palm Beach, and Sarasota, the addition of the Orlando branch ensures full coverage and enhanced service for clients throughout Florida. This strategic move allows V Digital Services to better serve its growing customer base with a local presence in one of the state’s most dynamic markets.

V Digital Services, a subsidiary of Voice Media Group, has built a reputation for delivering measurable results across a wide range of industries. The agency offers a diverse suite of services, including organic SEO, programmatic advertising, web development, pay-per-click advertising, and social media management. Their expertise, combined with a commitment to client success, has solidified their standing as a trusted partner in the digital marketing landscape.

The new Orlando office will be led by Don Farrell, a seasoned industry professional and Florida resident since 2008. Farrell, who previously served as Director of Sales for the Miami market, has been instrumental in driving successful campaigns that resonate both locally and beyond. His leadership has earned him a reputation for excellence and deep insight into the advertising landscape, making him the ideal choice to head the Orlando branch.

"Orlando represents a key market for us, and we're excited to bring our expertise closer to the businesses here," said Stuart Folb, EVP of Digital Sales of V Digital Services’ parent company Voice Media Group. "Under Don's leadership, we are confident that this new office will deliver the same high level of service and innovative strategies that our clients have come to expect."

The Orlando office will combine the customer service skills and technological expertise of V Digital Services' in-house team with Farrell’s extensive regional connections and deep understanding of the local market. This combination ensures that clients receive tailored solutions that drive real, impactful results.

Local businesses interested in learning more about the marketing solutions available can contact the Orlando office at 407-214-1773.

About V Digital Services

As the digital marketing division of Voice Media Group, V Digital Services operates in over 300 cities across the United States. Headquartered in Phoenix, the agency specializes in providing top-tier white-label solutions to an expanding network of affiliated media entities and agencies. Leveraging a diverse team of experts in local and organic SEO, paid media, web services, email marketing, and first-party data solutions, V Digital Services stands as a reliable resource in the ever-evolving digital landscape. The agency's team of Google-certified specialists also fulfills the role of an in-house digital marketing hub for renowned VMG publications, including Denver Westword, Phoenix New Times, Miami New Times, New Times Broward-Palm Beach, and the Dallas Observer.

High-performing individuals interested in pursuing a career with V Digital Services should visit the company’s careers page at https://www.vdigitalservices.com/work-with-us/.

